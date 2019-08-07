Indian Head 000 001 0 — 1 6 0
St. Mary’s 100 200 X — 3 7 1
WP Conden, LP C. Wright
Extra-base hits: 2B — Conden (SM), Sullivan (SM)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 7, 2019 @ 2:51 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.