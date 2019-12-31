The Showtime Deli Holiday Classic has become a staple during the holidays for the basketball teams in St. Mary’s County.
This year’s tournament was held at Great Mills High School with both the basketball teams from all three St. Mary’s County public high schools competing as well has the girls team of King George from Virginia and the boys team of H.D. Woodson from Washington, D.C.
Hornets head coach Jeff Burrell helped lead the hosts to a 71-29 victory over Chopticon on Dec. 27 to open the tournament.
“Day one went well at the tournament,” Burrell said. “We had a great first game all around. It is always a blessing for everybody in the community and for them to see that we have some nice talent in SMAC. We as a conference are coming up with some big wins against good teams.”
After the Raiders topped H.D. Woodson earlier on Dec. 27, 61-51, Great Mills was set to battle Leonardtown the next night, Dec. 28, with the tournament title at stake.
In a tightly-contested, back-and-forth affair in front of a packed house of fans, the Raiders were able to top the Hornets by a final score of 61-54 to earn the title.
“I think Leonardtown performed very well,” Burrell said. “This is another historic rivalry in our community. Leonardtown is a very good team, and I knew it was going to be a dog fight.”
The Raiders improved to 6-1 on the season and the Hornets fell to 6-3 heading into the 2020 calendar year.
In Friday’s win over the Braves, 11 different players for Burrell’s squad were able to register at least a point.
“Our team played good sound basketball and I am proud of their energy,” Burrell said. “They played together with intensity and had fun.”
After one quarter of play, Great Mills led Chopticon 16-1 and held the Braves to no made field goals in the first eight minutes of action.
“We played well and kept our turnovers to under double digits,” Hornets junior Larry Harrod said. “We just scored a lot and played great defense and had good all-around energy.”
At halftime, Great Mills led 42-8 behind a 26-point scoring output in the second quarter. Hornets senior Dylan Bright finished with all 12 of his points on the night on four three-pointers in the second quarter.
“We played well and shot the ball very well tonight,” Bright said. “[Chopticon] kept leaving the corners open so I was just letting them fly.”
In the second half, eight different Hornets players scored to help the hosts cruise to an opening round win.
“Chopticon is a very young team, so turnovers here and there kind of pushed the score to where it was,” Burrell said. “We made shots, so that was kind of cool to see our shooters coming around this time of year and knocking down some shots, but we still have a lot to improve upon as well.”
Great Mills junior Kevin Woodlane led all scorers with 14 points. Bright registered 12, while senior Jarale Barnes and junior James Dyason each finished with 10 points for the Hornets.
“We just executed what our coach drew up,” Woodlane said. “[Chopticon] kept leaving me open, so I made them pay for it.”
The Hornets are slated to next be at Northern at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
The Braves (0-8 after losing the consolation to Woodson on Dec. 28), is next scheduled to play at Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6.