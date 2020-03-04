Anything can happen in the playoffs as teams vie for a state championship.
Friday, the third-seeded Hornets of Great Mills hosted sixth-seeded North Point in a Class 3A South Region I quarterfinal looking to advance.
The Hornets led by 11 points at the half and hung on to hold off the Eagles, 81-78.
“Both teams came out with a lot of energy,” Great Mills head coach Jeff Burrell said. “I think our team played very well to start off and get things going. When things got tight later on in the game, North Point had done a great job rallying back. I think our guys just did a great job closing out.”
Great Mills (19-4 overall) was slated to play at second-seeded Potomac on Tuesday night, which finished too late for inclusion into this edition. A win moves the Hornets into Thursday’s region final against either fourth-seeded Oxon Hill of Prince George’s County or top-seeded St. Charles.
“Any win in the SMAC is a good win,” Burrell said. “I think back in the day there was a huge difference between the teams in Charles County and St. Mary’s, but I think now we can look forward to a strong battle every time between whatever schools play from there.”
The Hornets knocked off North Point (12-11) for the second time this season at home after beating the visiting Eagles on Jan. 15, 64-40.
“I think our guys have been playing pretty good ball for a few years now. I don’t think they get the recognition they deserve,” Burrell said. “I think there is good basketball being played throughout Southern Maryland and especially down here in St. Mary’s and more than just at Great Mills. Leonardtown did a great job this year and I think that we are at a point where teams in all three counties are competitive right now.”
After getting off to a strong start, the Hornets led 37-26 at the half before hanging on in the end for the victory.
Jarale Barnes led the Hornets with 20 points on 8 for 12 shooting. The senior also grabbed six rebounds and recorded two assists. Sophomore Isiah Mills finished the game with 19 points and shot 5 of 12 on the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Junior Maurice Kent added 12 points and junior Diego Banks chipped in with 11.
Seven seniors played their final high school game suiting up for North Point: Mekayle Powell, Dion Wilkins, Jayvin Brown, Xavier Suber, Sidney Fugar, Andre Brantley and Shupray Blanchard.
“The game was very intense and it came down to the foul line and three-point line,” North Point head coach Jimmy Ball said. “I wish Great Mills well in the playoffs as well as our senior class.”
Brown led North Point with 29 points on 10 of 19 shooting from the floor. Junior Teddy Gleaton scored 17 points and notched a double-double with 11 rebounds in a game-high 35 minutes played. Andre Brooks added 11 and was the only other Eagles player in double figures.
