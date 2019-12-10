Monday night’s boys basketball game at Thomas Stone High School featured a rematch of last season’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship contest as Great Mills was looking for some revenge this time around against the Cougars.
Both squads feature many new faces this season, but the contest needed four extra minutes to decide a winner.
“We knew that Thomas Stone is another very good team,” Hornets head coach Jeff Burrell said. “When you play good teams, it is going to come down to a couple of possessions, turnovers, missed assignments and big shots.
Stone junior Jerrell McCready sank two foul shots with two seconds left in overtime to help the Cougars prevail with a 75-74 victory over Great Mills.
“You knew coming in that [Great Mills] had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” Stone head coach Dale Lamberth said. “I don’t know if that played to their disadvantage because we kind of jumped up on them a little bit, but that is a Great Mills team. It doesn’t matter who’s there and who’s not, you pretty much know they are going to scrap.”
The Hornets captured the lead at 49-48 on a layup by sophomore Isiah Mills with 7 minutes 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Stone tied the game at 51 on a triple from junior Jaire Smiley as the teams began to trade buckets and the lead.
About halfway into the final frame of regulation, a triple from Great Mills’ James Dyson granted the visitors their largest lead of the night at 61-55.
“We preach to be fundamentally sound,” Lamberth said. “There’s a shot clock, so you know you are going to touch the ball. That is what we kept telling them to don’t worry about it and just get a stop and we will get our hands on the ball.”
Dyson sank two free throws with eight seconds left to put the Hornets in front 69-66.
With the Cougars needing a three-pointer to tie the game with eight seconds left, McCready was fouled shooting a triple and calmly went to the foul line and sank all three shots to force overtime.
In overtime, the Hornets led 74-71 with 40 seconds left, but Stone senior Leonardo Wilson made a layup to make it a one-point game.
Great Mills shot 3 of 8 from the free-throw line in the extra period, and the Cougars had a possession with eight seconds left trailing by one.
McCready drove into the paint and was awarded two free throws as he was fouled on his take to the bucket. Once again, McCready sank both of his foul shots in crunch time, but this time the Cougars gained the lead 75-74 with 2 seconds left.
Mills’ halfcourt shot at the buzzer for the Hornets missed wide right of the rim, and the Cougars prevailed with the thrilling overtime victory.
“We are still trying to find an identity. We don’t really know who we are. We graduated seven people. We had two starters returning, and three guys from before that played substantial time,” Lamberth said. “So basically, with any experience, you are only talking about three guys. Everyone else is either up from JV or new, so we just haven’t found any identity yet. I think tonight sort of showed that too just because of the ups and downs and the mistakes that we made. Hopefully by January we should kind of figure it out a little bit.”
Stone had five players finish in double figures with Smiley leading the way with 15 points, including three triples. Sophomore Jacory Wilkes and McCready each chipped in with 13 points and sophomore Kurtis King and Wilson each finished with 10.
Mills led the Hornets with a game-high 25 points, including sinking three shots from beyond the arc. Maurice Kent was the only other Great Mills player in double figures with 20.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Maurice Kent,” Burrell said. “I think he is one of those underrated and undersized players, but he has a big heart. Congratulations to Thomas Stone for sure. We have our first home game coming up, so I am excited to head back home.”
After the score was tied at 8 in the first quarter, the Cougars (3-0 overall) ended the frame on a 11-3 run to grab an early edge.
“I knew we were going to fight back in [the game],” Burrell said. “I knew our team had enough heart, I didn’t doubt that one bit.”
By the half, the Hornets (0-2) had trimmed Stone’s lead down to just two points and trailed 33-31 at intermission.
“The coaching staff did a good job of recognizing things and helping us make adjustments,” Burrell said.
The Cougars pushed their lead to 40-31 with about five minutes left in the third quarter before the Hornets began a scoring run to get back into the contest.
“We talk all the time about [basketball] is a game of runs, and [Great Mills] made a few great runs,” Lamberth said. “Then, we kind of got on our heels. As soon as we got on our heels, that changed the whole game.”
The Hornets will look for their first win of the season as the team is scheduled to host McDonough at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Stone looks to remain unbeaten as the Cougars are slated at Leonardtown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.