This winter, fans of Great Mills boys basketball team who flock to the Hornets Nest will get to see many new faces compete out on the court as the Hornets are a team that will feature just four returning players.
“We have three seniors, the rest are juniors and one starting sophomore,” Great Mills head coach Jeff Burrell said. “We are young, but it is fun and it will be one of those seasons where we don’t know what to expect until the ball gets rolling.”
The Hornets would like to go one step further this winter after falling to Thomas Stone in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship contest and losing a home playoff game to St. Charles in the Class 3A South Region Section II final last season.
“Our goal this year is to make it farther than we did last year,” Great Mills senior Jarale Barnes said.
Barnes, an All-County honorable mention a season ago, will look to help lead the team as one of the squad’s three seniors.
“I do know Jarale Barnes will be a very special player for us,” Burrell said. “We got some decent shooters and good leaders.”
Burrell, the All-County Coach of the Year last season, enters his fourth year at the helm and added assistant coach Dylan Birmingham to the coaching staff.
“We want to have a great time this season and ultimately build chemistry,” Birmingham said. “This is my first year helping out as an assistant coach and I know how much winning SMAC means to these guys and I want to help them do it.”
The Hornets captured the SMAC Chesapeake Division title with a 12-0 mark last season and finished with an overall record of 19-5 last season.
“One of our goals is to win a SMAC championship,” Hornets’ Malachi Claude said. “[Each day at practices] we go over our offense and defensive and try to get better at the basic things so we can become more advanced as a unit.”
Dylan Bright and Parth Patel join Barnes as the trio of seniors on this season’s team.
“We continue to work hard day by day at practice,” Patel said. “We focus on defense and spacing the floor to try and get open shots.”
Sophomore guard Isiah Mills, an All-County first team selection last season as a freshman, should help the Hornets knock down shots after posting a 45% mark from three-point range and a 11.2 points per game average last winter.
“My goal this year is to get better and our goals are to get better as a unit and as a family in order to win a state championship,” Mills said. “It was a big moment coming in and taking a starting role [last year as a freshman] and I have learned a lot since last year.”
The Hornets are scheduled to open their season at Westlake at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
