Friday night marked the third meeting between Great Mills and Leonardtown in the 2019-2020 campaign.
The two teams had each won a game in the season series coming into the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest, coming on the other team’s home floor. This time around back at Great Mills, it was the Hornets who broke through with a 76-69 win.
“We played well as a team,” Great Mills senior Jarale Barnes said. “We tried to play as disciplined as possible.”
The Hornets (17-3, 10-0 SMAC Chesapeake) won their 11th straight game. Their last loss was the first meeting versus the Raiders in a holiday tournament championship game that Great Mills hosted on Dec. 28.
“We came out with the win and we weren’t trying to let a repeat happen again [since the last time they came here and won],” Barnes said. “There was a lot of social media stuff and stuff that wasn’t good energy, but we just went out and handled our business and came out with the win.”
Great Mills led 2-0 on a layup from sophomore guard Isiah Mills in the opening minute of play. Mills would end up leading the Hornets at game’s end with 25 points.
“We had a whole week of practice before this game, so we were in the gym grinding and getting stronger,” Mills said. “We came here, out-hustled [Leonardtown] and got the win.”
The hosts’ lead grew 20-7 with 3 minutes 48 seconds left in the first quarter before Leonardtown (15-5, 6-4) ended the frame on a 16-0 scoring run to lead 23-20.
“I am really just proud of our kids,” Raiders head coach Jeb Barber said. “We didn’t come out on top, but I think playing the way we did tonight against tough competition will springboard us into a deep playoff run hopefully.”
In the second quarter, Great Mills utilized the deep ball and connected on four three-pointers, including two from Barnes, who had five threes in the game for his 15 points on the night, as the Hornets connected on 14 triples as a team. Junior Kevin Woodland scored nine points, all from beyond the arc.
“After the first three [triples], I was just like it is time to just let it go and [Leonardtown] kept giving me space,” Barnes said.
Great Mills led 34-32 at the half, but began to lengthen its lead in the third quarter behind eight points from Mills in the frame. Leonardtown senior Tyreke Herbert nailed a three-pointer at the third quarter buzzer, but the Raiders trailed 57-46 with one quarter left.
“This was a hard-fought battle from both teams,” Barber said. “I thought both teams left their hearts on the court. Great Mills got hot from three, and it really took them over the top. Congratulations to Great Mills, the players and the coaching staff.”
The Raiders were able to pull to within 70-63 with 1:33 left to play after a three-pointer from senior Matt Bobrowski.
“I am proud of our kids,” Barber said. “It was a hard-fought battle. Matt Bobrowski made four threes and a couple of free throws and really played well for us. Juwaun Queen and Martin Wilson were awesome defensively for us.”
After a layup from Great Mills junior Maurice Kent and a triple from Wilson, Leonardtown was within 72-66 with 49 seconds left.
“This was a typical rivalry game,” Hornets head coach Jeff Burrell said. “It can go one way or the other. On both ends, the energy was high. It was good basketball. We hit a few shots and got a couple more stops than [Leonardtown] did, but they were well-coached.”
Mills and Hornets junior James Dyson were able to seal the victory for the hosts down the stretch by converting a couple of foul shots.
“Rivalry games are different just because there’s a different intensity,” Kent said. “We understand that from the time we come out of the locker room, we need to be focused and locked in. Once we lock in and do what our coaches ask, then everything else just falls into place.”
“We really prepared this whole week for this game here tonight,” Great Mills senior Dylan Bright said. “For me, being a senior this year and this being the last time I’ll ever play these guys, it felt good to get a win.”
With a week left in the regular season, the Hornets remain undefeated in the Chesapeake Division and tonight’s 6:30 contest at Huntingtown is critical in which team wins the division crown and reaches the conference championship game next week.
“We have an extraordinary group of coaches that give their all to our kids. We have kids that love basketball and they give us an opportunity to teach them,” Burrell said. “Our kids put in work and just love to work hard. This game meant more to them than people knew in the community because they are teenagers and have their own little stuff within the stuff and this made for a good win for us back in ‘The Nest’.”
Leonardtown was led by Herbert with 25 points. Senior Eric Long finished with 16 and Bobrowski had 14. The Raiders are slated to host Patuxent at 6:30 tonight.
