In the hallway outside of the visiting locker room at Leonardtown High School on Friday night, Great Mills head boys basketball coach Jeff Burrell could not wipe the smile off of his face.
“They work hard and we expected them to compete, but coming into this year I did not know how it was going to be,” Burrell said. “With working with a young team, I wasn’t sure if they would mature fast or slow, but I always believed in them.”
Burrell’s belief in his players has started to translate into wins for the program. The Hornets are beginning to find their form and avenged a prior loss to Leonardtown from a holiday tournament at Great Mills in December with a 77-58 win on Friday night in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division battle.
“Going into this game, I knew that when [Leonardtown] beat us at our house, that was the last loss of the year for us. The losses early on were more about us being young in the season,” Burrell said. “The first few games we played, we tried to get adjusted to everybody. When Leonardtown beat us at our house, it was the middle of the season and it showed we still had a lot to work on and humbled our team. It made us work harder for this type of win this time around.”
Great Mills (12-3, 5-0 SMAC Chesapeake) wasted no time in jumping out to a 5-0 lead two minutes into the contest after sophomore guard Isiah Mills sank a triple and a layup.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game coming in here,” Mills said. “They came to Great Mills and beat us in the holiday tournament. We knew we had to come to their house and get revenge.”
After the first quarter, the visitors had an 18-7 edge over the Raiders (11-3, 3-2) behind 10 points from Mills.
“We went out there and played smart, hustled and got the victory,” Mills said. “When I was catching the ball, I knew I would be able to knock it down even if there was a defender in my face. I just trusted my shot, and my teammates trusted me.”
The Hornets were able to up their lead to 38-20 at halftime with seven different players contributing on the scoreboard.
“[With so many new faces this year], I think [our success] says a lot about the program Great Mills has created,” Burrell said. “I think we have assistant coaches that commit themselves to our kids and we have good kids that are respectful and love the game of basketball.”
The Raiders were able to play the Hornets fairly even in the third quarter and were only outscored by one point in the frame.
“I thought we had a really slow start,” Leonardtown head coach Jeb Barber said. “We had some kids under the weather, but that is definitely not an excuse. Great Mills came out and really took it to us. They made a bunch of threes in the first half and pushed their lead up.”
In the final quarter, Leonardtown cut its deficit 59-48 with about four minutes left to play, but the Hornets were able to end the game on an 18-10 scoring run.
“I am proud of our kids fight in the fourth quarter, but all the accolades should go to Great Mills and their coaching staff,” said Barber, whose team is scheduled to host Northern at 6:30 tonight. “They were better than us tonight for sure. I look forward to playing them a third time since we beat them the first time to see if we can break the tie.”
Leonardtown was led in scoring by senior Eric Long with 17 points and junior Martin Wilson with 14. The Raiders hit 10 three-pointers and Long and Wilson each had three.
Mills led the Hornets with a game-high 23 points and knocked down three triples. Great Mills senior Jarale Barnes added 17 points and junior James Dyson scored 12 points on four shots from deep.
“We came out strong, played as a team, were disciplined and wanted to win since we had lost to them earlier in the holiday tournament,” said Barnes, surrounded by his teammates outside of the locker room after the win. “No matter what, Great Mills will always be a good team. We always practice hard and stay disciplined. As long as we keep working as a team, we will be successful.”
Burrell noted that the team’s recent success is a team effort from not only the players, but also the coaching staff.
“The team came in focused tonight,” Great Mills assistant coach Ron Wade said. “They kept their confidence and coach Burrell put together a good game plan. The team was focused during practice this week and we applied what we knew we could do. We played hard and focused and came out with the victory. I am happy.”
The Hornets are slated to host Patuxent at 6:30 tonight as they look to maintain their undefeated record in the division.
