For Great Mills head field hockey coach Hannah Morse, Wednesday’s victory over Chopticon to capture the Class 3A South Region I championship was bittersweet.
“We had not won the regional title [here at Great Mills] since I was a senior in high school,” Morse said. “So I feel like we came full circle since 2008.”
The Hornets (9-5 overall) were able to race ahead 2-0 after the first half of play and added an insurance goal in the second half to top the Braves by a final score of 3-0 to advance to the 3A state tournament. The day and time of the Hornets' state quarterfinal contest was not known by press time.
“We played amazing. We knew that this game was for a regional title and we wanted to win since Chopticon held us tight the last time we played them and they won,” Morse said. “We just wanted to have fun because this could have been the last game of the season, but we came out wanting to win and we won.”
The teams traded scoring chances in the first 10 minutes, but the game remained scoreless. Then with about 10 minutes left in the first half, the Hornets got on the scoreboard on a goal by Savannah Raley.
“We have this two-minute drill where we yell ‘Two minutes’ and at two minutes they are supposed to score a goal,” Morse said. “We yelled two minutes and it was a perfect push, pass and a perfect goal. That is what really got us going.”
Great Mills generated a penalty corner with just less than a minute until halftime and added another tally before intermission on a shot from Anastacia Doran to lead 2-0.
“I am very proud of our team. We have come a long way and have progressed each year,” Doran said. “We played really well. This is probably the best game we have played all season. We have really worked hard all season and really deserved this. This is everything we have worked for.”
Less than five minutes into the second half, the Hornets added an insurance tally off the stick of Raley to extend their lead to 3-0.
“I told the girls [in the second half] this game is not done yet because Chopticon is a phenomenal team and they could have easily scored two more goals,” Morse said. “I told them to keep up the momentum out there.”
Chopticon (7-6) had two scoring chances inside the box with about 17 minutes left come up empty. Roughly 10 minutes later, a shot by Jill Hayden went just wide as the Braves could not find the back of the cage to get on the scoreboard.
“It is a tough loss,” Chopticon head coach Anne Vallandingham said. “Great Mills came in and they had a great game. We wish them good luck. They played stellar. The ball didn’t roll our way, and I am going to miss these seniors girls. I had an amazing senior class that has brought a lot of depth to this program for a number of years. Our goalkeeper [Blayre Vallandingham] has been at the helm for four years leading that goal cage.”
Great Mills will get reseeded along with the other seven regional champion teams as a new bracket will be formed to determine who the Hornets who will face-off with next in the state quarterfinals.
“We are going to keep practicing really hard, playing our game and hopefully we can keep on moving farther,” Doran said.
