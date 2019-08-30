Great Mills third-year field hockey head coach Hannah Morse is excited each day she comes to the Hornets practices after seeing how far the program has come in her short time at the helm.
“When I took over the program, my goal was to teach the girls how to play field hockey,” Morse said. “I didn’t expect the program to grow so much.”
Morse, a former field hockey player at Great Mills herself, noted that the growth of the program will be instrumental for the team’s future success.
“Coaching was always something I wanted to do, but growing the team has just been a nice bonus,” Morse said. “The best part is when it is the middle of the school year and I have my players telling me they have friends that want to play next season.”
Two years ago in Morse’s first season at the helm, the Hornets finished 7-7 overall, but were winless in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division at 0-6. Last year, the club secured a winning record overall on the season after finishing 7-6 and won one game in SMAC Chesapeake Division play. The club hopes to build off of last season and keep improving under Morse’s leadership.
“A big thing I’m trying to do with the field hockey program is to build a team that is a positive experience for everyone. I want these girls to know that all the coaches care about them on and off the field,” Morse said. “I want a big part of Great Mills field hockey to be that we are a family. Winning games is great, but it is not everything. We have growing pains, we have days where there are bad moods and we sprint, but for the most part these girls are like my kids and I want them to be the best they can be.”
At practices, the Hornets have been making sure to balance having fun but also being focused and working hard.
“The girls are at the point in the preseason where they just want to play a game. They know what is expected of them and how to get there,” Morse said. “I try to make practices serious, but also fun. The girls know when to be serious and when it is OK to make fun of something I do on the field. I’m pretty easy to make fun of and the girls enjoy that.”
Danielle Balch, Anastacia Doran, Tatiana Perez and Lily Simmerman are the four seniors who will look to help lead the Hornets this season.
“At practice so far, I see a lot of potential in this year’s team for the season ahead. I feel like it’s going to be a good year,” said Balch, a senior defender playing in her second year on varsity. “It is not about how many wins we have, but it is about how we play as a team, work together and improve as a team to bond and build friendships for the next few months.”
This year’s senior class was able to reflect on their time as freshmen at Great Mills when the Hornets did not have a junior varsity team.
“I remember my freshman year when we had one team and no subs. Just seeing how much the program has grown in my time here with all these new girls coming in that are excited to play is awesome,” Perez said. “We just need to make sure we all keep having fun. I think teamwork will be important for us this season.”
Sophomore forward Savannah Raley returns for her second year and is excited to continue to learn from the experienced upperclassmen on the team.
“Our goal for this year is to really just have fun and enjoy field hockey,” Raley said. “This is going to be my second year playing field hockey so I still have things to learn, but I’ve already learned a lot from my teammates and coaches this season.”
This year’s Hornets team will be fairly young as Morse noted this is the most new girls on varsity she has kept in her three years.
“I took on 10 new players, which is the most I’ve had since I took over,” Morse said. “As girls get older, they start working, going on college visits and have other priorities, so a few didn’t come back this season, but a majority of our girls are returners which shows me I didn’t scare them away.”
Sophomore forward Alexandra Marks is one of the new players on varsity this year and is excited to continue to learn about the sport in just her second year playing.
“This is my first year on varsity and second year playing field hockey,” Marks said. “I’m familiar with the sport already, but this year getting to work with the upperclassmen in particular has been a great experience to learn from them. I have a good feeling about this season, too. We have a great team and it is going to be a lot of fun.”
The Hornets are scheduled to open up the regular season with a home game versus La Plata at 4 p.m. Sept. 6.
Twitter: @johnniswander2