Great Mills
Head coach: Tyrone Bell (eighth season)
Last year: 3-7, 3-3 (tied for fourth in SMAC Potomac Division with Northern)
Athletes to watch: QB/S Terrell London (Sr.), RB Darrius Williams (Sr.), DE/OL Jeremiah Porter (Jr.), OL Desmond Barnes (Jr.)
Key personnel losses: LB Troy Herbert (All-County), SS/RB Martrel Mason (All-County), DL Dale Chase (All-County), CB/WR Jamari Jordan (All-County), DB AJ Chase (All-County), WR Keyshawn Brown, LB Quentin Yokley, DE Khalil Moore
Outlook: After having the highest number of players at camp this year compared to any other season under his watch, Bell is hoping the team’s added depth will help secure more wins. The Hornets will look to earn a win in Saturday's season opener at Crossland in Temple Hills.
Coach’s comments: “I like the maturity of our team this year. We have been really focused on being together and it has been helpful and positive. We are progressing a lot faster than I thought we would be, and this will be a different year.”
JOHN NISWANDER