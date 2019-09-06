For Great Mills head football coach Tyrone Bell, there are a couple of things to be excited about with the program entering the 2019 season.
“This season will be a different year,” Bell said. “We got a couple of changes this season and will be running a slightly different offense with a new coordinator.”
Jerry Franks, most recently the former head coach for St. Mary’s Ryken football, is helping out the program this fall, and Bell enjoyed the highest number of players at camp he’s ever had in his time at the helm for the Hornets.
“Jerry Franks is helping out and he’s been around forever. We are installing an offense now, and the kids have been picking that up pretty fast,” Bell said. “We actually had the most people at camp we’ve ever had since I’ve been here with 81, too. We haven’t had that in forever, so the numbers are helping out for when we get little nicks it will help to have depth.”
With the added depth, Bell hopes the team will be better suited if injuries should arise, but noted that the offseason was a crucial period of time for the returners on the team to bond over their hard work in the summer offseason.
“We got a lot of guys this year, which is really good,” Bell said. “What really helped with that was our offseason. We had basically about 95% of our returning varsity in the weight room this summer which will help.”
The upperclassmen on the Hornets will be the leaders of the team this year as the squad will look to replace five graduated seniors who were All-County selections a year ago, including running back Martrel Mason.
“Camp was great this year,” said junior Jeremiah Porter, a defensive end and offensive lineman for Great Mills. “My goal for this season is just to help and support the team to live up to the hype we have had this offseason. We talked about how we want to get more wins this year and go to the playoffs.”
Bell has been pleased with the progress of his team from the start of camp and throughout the early season practices.
“We are progressing a lot faster than I thought we would be,” Bell said. “Defensively, we are pretty much the same. We are trying to play as much base as possible and not try and do as many movements and blitzes so we can see who can actually run guys down and make tackles.”
Senior running back Darrius Williams is primed to be the workhorse out of the backfield this year for Great Mills and his goal is simple.
“The goal for this year is just for us to win. I just want everybody to come together and be one team,” Williams said. “We want to give 100% on the field, and get 11 helmets to the ball carrier on defense.”
Desmond Barnes, a junior on the offensive line, will look to help block for Williams out of the backfield.
“This year, it is just all about the team getting more wins,” Barnes said. “During the offseason, we got a lot more people come out and working out, so I think we are looking strong going into the year.”
Terrell London is back for his senior season under center for the Hornets and worked on a few parts of his game during the summer.
“This offseason I worked on my footwork and getting stronger,” London said. “Our expectations this year are to win more games than last season.”
A new change in the playoff format expanding this fall may help the Hornets earn a postseason berth. Officially as of the spring, the public school playoff field will double this year from four teams per region in the past, to eight teams per region. There will no longer be a Week 10 regular season game, either.
“With the playoffs expanding, I think we have a better shot at postseason play now,” London said.
Had the eight-team playoff format been in place for the 2018 season, Great Mills would have qualified for the postseason after finishing fifth in the 3A South region.
This year, Bell is hopeful the team can make a run to the playoffs competing against other competitive teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
“Our biggest goal is always to make the playoff run. We have a tough schedule as always. We have no rest period,” Bell said. “Leonardtown has a new system going in. I guarantee that Chopticon won’t have the same year they had last year, not to mention, the other teams that we play against in our division. Our schedule has always been tough. I like it that way.”
The Hornets are slated to open their 2019 season on the road at Crossland in Temple Hills at 2 p.m. Saturday and are scheduled to host their first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 versus La Plata.
