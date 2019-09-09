TEMPLE HILLS — Throughout the course of its 36-26 victory at Crossland High School on Saturday afternoon, the Great Mills High School football team found numerous ways to score and eventually tallied at least one touchdown in all three phases.
Great Mills (1-0 overall) benefited from Crossland's first genuine mistake of the day when Crossland quarterback Deven Lancaster watched the shotgun snap sail over his head and through the end zone for a safety. Then the Hornets' Daelandre Barnes returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Hornets up 8-0.
When Crossland (0-1) again failed to cross midfield on its next possession, Great Mills took advantage of a short field and extended the lead to 14-0 when senior running back Darrius Williams found a huge hole up the middle and raced in from eight yards out for a 14-0 lead.
While it appeared the Hornets were about to coast to a lopsided victory, Crossland answered with a touchdown later in the second quarter on an 11-yard strike from Lancaster to Jeremiah Gibson and Lancaster added the 2-point conversion to trim Great Mills' lead to 14-8 heading to the intermission.
Crossland drew even in the third quarter on a short run by Josh Thurston and suddenly the Hornets' potential rout had evolved into a dogfight.
"We had to find a way to clean up some things," Great Mills head coach Tyrone Bell said. "We did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball, but we made a few too many mistakes. We ran the ball well at times, but then when they stacked the box we didn't have much success."
Soon after Crossland drew even, Great Mills had an emphatic response that proved to be the difference.
The Hornets needed only four plays to go 70 yards as Williams ran once for 36 yards, Barnes added another run of 24 yards and then scored from six yards out and quarterback Terrell London connected with Williams on the 2-point conversion.
Crossland embarked on a nice drive on its ensuing possession, but the Great Mills defense responded in a big way. Darius Jordan intercepted a Lancaster pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that gave the Hornets a 28-14 lead with 5 minutes 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Before the frame expired, Williams would add his second touchdown run of the day.
Crossland again marched into Great Mills territory before finally turning the ball over on downs following a pair of Lancaster incompletions. Then on the Hornets' first play from scrimmage, Williams bounced off right tackle, picked up a block down field from Jordan then raced untouched the rest of the way for a 70-yard touchdown scamper that appeared to seal the verdict.
"The blocking was great all day," Williams said. "They work hard in practice and it showed today. They gave me some big holes to run through. I just followed my blockers and turned up field. It was a good way to start the season."
Great Mills took a 36-14 lead into the fourth quarter and it stopped one long Crossland drive then relented on another. Lancaster scored from five yards out on a keeper to trim the Hornets' lead to 36-20 with 1:32 remaining, which still appeared comfortable. But Great Mills failed to recover the ensuing onside kick and Crossland took over at midfield.
Three plays later, Lancaster again connected with Gibson on a 46-yard scoring strike. Lancaster's pass actually was overthrown and caromed off a Great Mills defender and then back to Gibson, who jogged in for the final 10 yards. Crossland failed to convert the 2-point try, then Great Mills recovered the subsequent onside kick attempt that enabled the Hornets to run out the clock.
"We gave this one away," Crossland head coach Eric Knight said. "We played a game in bunches. They got the first bunch of plays and went up 14-0, then we got the next bunch of scores to tie it. Then they got 22 straight points to go ahead. We came back a little at the end, but we gave away too many points in the first and third quarters."