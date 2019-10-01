On Friday night, the Leonardtown Raiders found themselves in a one possession game late in the fourth quarter looking for its first win under first-year head coach Justin Cunningham in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division football battle at Great Mills.
The Hornets, however, were able to tack on an insurance score on an 18-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Terrell London to seal a 36-21 victory over the Raiders and end the team’s two-game losing streak.
“I thought both of the teams were fairly even, but we just capitalized on more big plays,” Great Mills head coach Tyrone Bell said. “We didn't do anything different than last week, we just executed with confidence and we lined up correctly on defense.”
In the first quarter, the Hornets (2-2, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) raced out to a 14-0 advantage over the Raiders on a pair of rushing touchdowns from Daelandre’ Barnes from 12 and 21 yards out.
“We know what we do have and what we don't have, and now it’s time to play,” Bell said. “We need to be more consistent.”
Before the opening quarter was over, Leonardtown got on the scoreboard after Paco Moment returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. After Nicholas Gravelle’s extra point, the Raiders trailed by just seven points heading into the second quarter.
Both teams were held scoreless in the second quarter and Leonardtown trailed its county rival 14-7 at the half.
“We are learning how to compete,” Cunningham said. “We are learning how to win. We are close, but we are just not there yet.”
In the third quarter, Great Mills added onto its lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from London to Jamie Quade Jr. but only led 20-7 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.
The Raiders (0-4, 0-2) trimmed the deficit to single digits early on in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard rushing score from junior Jordan Riggs.
“We haven’t been in situations where we have to grind it out and fight in the fourth quarter,” Cunningham said. “I’m not saying our guys didn’t fight and didn’t try to win the football game, but we just didn’t execute in the crunch time. That is something that we have been better with since the first week, but execution is where we are struggling.”
London was able to score a 48-yard rushing touchdown to give the hosts some breathing room and lead 28-14 about halfway through the final frame.
Leonardtown battled back and trailed by single digits for the second time in the fourth after a 32-yard rushing touchdown from George Rivers put the visitors behind 28-21 with just less than half a quarter remaining in regulation.
Running a read-option out of the shotgun, London was able to keep the ball and find the end zone on an 18-yard rushing score to ice the game for the Hornets' win.
“Unfortunately we were in the red zone four to five times and didn’t convert. Execution is where we are struggling. It might be one guy stepping the wrong way or instead of a 15-yard gain or a touchdown it is a 3-yard loss,” Cunningham said. “One guy may be running a route not as accurately as we designed and we throw an interception because we are not doing what we schemed up to do.”
Great Mills did not commit any turnovers, while Leonardtown threw three interceptions.
“The guys are learning how to trust the coaching, and as they learn how to trust the coaching, the better we will be,” Cunningham said. “They see that when we watch the film, and they know that. We are inching there, but we are not experienced enough yet to pull through and win a football game. We will get there, but we are just not quite there yet.”
Great Mills gained 305 rushing yards and London threw for 138 yards in the air. Leonardtown junior quarterback Matthew Stiffler threw for 136 yards in the air and Rivers led the Raiders on the ground with 78 yards and 13 carries.
Despite the win, Bell was unhappy with his team’s penalties, and in particular those of the personal foul variety.
“I was not a fan of the personal fouls. I thought they were childish, but we will address them during practice,” Bell said. “Our schedule only gets harder the second half the year. The next five teams have a combined 14-6 record with those loses coming from beating each other. If we grow on the communication we had this week, we should be fine. As long as we play hard the outcome will take care of itself.”
Leonardtown is scheduled to be at North Point at 7 p.m. Friday against an Eagles team that knocked off Chopticon in Week 4, 47-7, while Great Mills is slated to be at Westlake at 7 p.m. Friday against a Wolverines squad that was edged by Lackey in Week 4, 13-6.
“This week is Westlake and their speed has always been a problem for us. As always we spent Sunday coming up with a plan and practice schedule. We need to do better mentally of not being surprised by what we see," Bell said. "No team has done anything different from the scouting report we post every week. We also have such a young team, with three 10th-graders in key positions, but we just need to be more consistent.”