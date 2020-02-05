Friday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game at Great Mills marked the third time the Hornets squared off with county rival Chopticon this season.
The first meeting between the two in-county foes went to Great Mills. The second meeting was a competitive battle at Chopticon that the visiting Hornets eventually prevailed in by a final score of 52-47. Then in the third meeting on Friday, Great Mills took control of the game early on and cruised to a 60-17 win over Chopticon.
The win pushed the Hornets to a perfect 17-0 overall on the season.
“We were in a game last time we played Chopticon up at their place, so we have been focusing on having more intense practices,” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. “I think it paid off a little bit. Yesterday was not our best practice, but for some reason today they certainly turned it up a notch from start to finish.”
Chopticon grabbed a 2-0 lead on a basket from senior Caitlyn Burch in the opening minute before Hornets senior Kyla Daniels tied the game at 2 on a layup with 5 minutes 51 seconds left in the first quarter.
After one quarter of play, Great Mills (17-0, 7-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led Chopticon (11-6, 4-3) by a score of 17-7. With 5:29 left to play until halftime, Braves head coach Joe Cook called a timeout with the Hornets leading 23-9.
“Great Mills came to play tonight. We knew how good they were,” Cook said. “They have tons of talent and their seniors are excellent and their young kids are very good. They played well and made their shots. They put the pressure on us and we just couldn’t handle it.”
The Hornets led 30-12 at halftime, then exploded for 26 points and managed to hold the Braves to just three points in the third quarter to lead 56-15 heading into the fourth.
“I think we really executed and played well,” Daniels said. “We did everything that we were supposed to do with our press and our offense. Everything was great for us.”
With a running clock for a majority of the final quarter, the hosts outscored Chopticon 4-2 in the final eight minutes. Just two days prior, the Braves rallied late to defeat Calvert 55-53 on Katelynn Perrotta’s game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.
“In my opinion, [Great Mills] is a team that is capable of winning states,” Cook said. “That team has worked really hard for four years, and it showed tonight. We are not a bad team. We are a pretty good team, and they just knocked it to us. Give them all the credit, and I hope they do well.”
Daniels and senior Toyin Allen each scored a game-high 14 points for Great Mills. Allen knocked down a game-high four three-pointers out of the Hornets’ seven as a team. Senior Leaire Livingston scored 10 points and was the only other player to score in double figures for the game.
Burch and sophomore Lilly Reynolds each scored four points to lead the Braves.
Chopticon is scheduled to host Huntingtown at 6:30 tonight, while Great Mills is slated to be at Northern at 6 tonight.
