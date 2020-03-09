Things started off right for the Great Mills Hornets during Friday night’s Class 3A state quarterfinal with the visiting Rockville Rams of Montgomery County. But as the game went on, Rockville continued to hang around as both teams battled for the right to play in the state semifinals at Towson University's SECU Arena on Thursday.
After leading for a majority of the game, Great Mills struggled to score in the fourth quarter and the Rams took their first lead in the closing minutes.
The Hornets tied the game at 42 on a putback from sophomore Nakeya Hall with 40 seconds left, but Rockville was able to break the hearts of the Great Mills faithful with a layup from Naila Newman with six seconds left and the Rams escaped with a 44-42 win.
“We knew we wanted to get a shot and not leave much time for them. We drew up a play and let our players take over. They are getting really good at playing together and reading each other. They were able to put the ball in the hoop,” Rockville head coach Gretchen Gregg said. “Tonight was just a very well hard-fought game on both sides by both teams. This was just a really great high school basketball game. I am very proud of my team and congratulations to a great Great Mills team for making it here.”
Great Mills (24-3 overall), the second seed among the 3A classification's final eight teams, led 38-33 with 4 minutes 23 seconds left in regulation on a layup from senior Kyla Daniels. Seventh-seeded Rockville (16-7) was able to tie the score at 38 with 3:05 remaining and an uneasy feeling swept over the gymnasium at Great Mills after the lead had been erased.
“[Great Mills] came out hot and played great defense,” Gregg said. “Our team responded well and neither team gave up. It was just a great basketball game.”
Daniels put Great Mills in front by 10 points on a three-pointer with 5:25 left in the third quarter and the Hornets headed to the fourth up 34-28 before being doubled up in points, 16-8, in the final stanza.
Rockville will take on third-seeded Poly of Baltimore in Thursday's state semifinal in Towson.
“[Rockville] is a quick team,” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. “They execute on offense and hit some good shots, so good luck to them in the next round.”
The Rams were able to stay composed playing on the road in a packed gymnasium of Southern Maryland basketball supporters. The Hornets led 5-0 in the opening few minutes of the contest on a basket from junior Arlia Saxon and a triple from senior Alaina Bernicih before the Rams employed a full-court press that gave Great Mills some trouble.
“[Rockville’s] press created some pressure for us and we didn’t do a great job of handling it. When we did beat it, we did a poor job of attacking the basket,” Wood said. “They did a great job to their credit of getting back on defense. They are a good team and here for a reason. They proved it tonight.”
The Hornets led 24-17 at the half after leading by as many as 11 late in the second quarter. In the second half, Great Mills was outscored 27-18.
“If they want to blame anyone for the loss, blame me,” Wood said. “We could have been better prepared and executed better, and that’s on me.”
Daniels finished with 10 points to lead the Hornets and sophomore Camille Witherspoon had nine. Senior Taylor Dean finished with seven points, Bernich had six, and Saxon and Hall each recorded five.
The end result was not what the Hornets desired, but the team finished as the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division champions, SMAC finalists and lost just three games all season by a combined nine points.
“These kids have no reason to hang their head,” Wood said. “The season they had and the success they had was great.”