On Wednesday, the Great Mills Hornets honored the program’s five seniors for senior night prior to the start of a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest versus the visiting Huntingtown Hurricanes.
After trailing by four points at halftime and eight points in the opening minute of the third quarter to the Hurricanes, the Hornets had to rally for a 56-49 win to send their seniors home with a victory, the team’s 20th of the season.
“I am so happy for [our seniors],” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. “This is a special class that has played basketball together forever together. For them to be able to say that they won on senior night was one of our team goals, and luckily we were able to come away with a win. They earned it, so good for them.”
Toyin Allen, Alaina Bernich, Kyla Daniels, Taylor Dean and Leaire Livingston, all five of Great Mills’ seniors, started the game for the hosts.
After the first quarter, the Hornets (20-1, 10-1 SMAC Chesapeake) led 10-7 over Huntingtown behind seven points from Daniels.
The second quarter was a different story. The Hurricanes (14-8, 8-4) outscored the Hornets 17-10 in the frame behind 13 points from junior Arriyana Bracero to grab a 24-20 lead at the intermission.
“Huntingtown was coming in [to tonight] off of a great win against Calvert [last Friday] and they had the lead on us by four points at halftime. Our girls had to come out with more intensity and more fire, and we need that if we are going to play a full game,” Wood said. “They can’t take plays off or put in half effort, so they picked it up, which is a credit to them in the second half. In the third quarter, we got those four points back [from trailing at the half] and then built onto our lead.”
Great Mills had a balanced scoring attack in the third quarter as four different players scored at least five points. The Hurricanes led 28-20 in the opening minute of the third quarter, but the Hornets ended the frame on a 21-5 scoring run.
“In the first half, we came out slow with getting over all of the senior night stuff, but in the second half we came out hot and played strong defense,” Dean said. “We made big plays when we needed them. We are a family. We played this game as though we are all one and came together for the win. Credit to Huntingtown though because they played awesome.”
Huntingtown trailed by eight points to begin the fourth quarter and were down 45-33 with about five minutes left. Hurricanes junior Crista Link hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to single digits at 47-38 and appeared to have made another triple on the ensuing possession before a traveling violation was called prior to the made shot.
“We played hard, but we just didn’t get it done in the end,” Huntingtown head coach Jennifer Shoup said. “We had some turnovers at critical moments and some whistles blown at critical moments that kind of sucked our momentum out of us. We tried to call timeouts and recollect ourselves, but tonight just wasn’t our night. We will see them again in the playoffs and hopefully everything will turn out different.”
Bracero scored a game-high 22 points and nailed five three-pointers. Link finished with 11 points and senior Kayla Gray chipped in with nine. Wednesday’s loss wrapped up the regular season for the Hurricanes.
Great Mills sophomore Nakeya Hall scored a team-high 19 points with 12 coming in the final quarter. Daniels had 13 points, Bernich scored 10 and Allen finished with nine. The Hornets are slated to host Patuxent at 6:30 tonight to wrap up their regular season.
