Early on in Friday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game at Great Mills High School, the Hornets’ unblemished record appeared in jeopardy with the hosts trailing by double digits to the visiting Calvert Cavaliers.
“We had a real slow start, and were in the hole by nine points after the first quarter,” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said.
After trailing by as many as 11 points in the opening frame, the Hornets trailed 15-6 after the first quarter before a strong effort in the second quarter tied the game at 16 at the break.
“It was a good game, but after halftime we just turned it on and came back to make it our game,” Great Mills senior guard Taylor Dean said.
The hosts outscored the Cavaliers 29-18 in the second half to prevail for a 45-34 victory to remain undefeated on the season.
“Both teams worked very hard, but we were just able to work hard enough to make the big plays to win,” Dean said.
Great Mills (13-0, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led 2-0 about two minutes into the game on a layup by senior Kyla Daniels, but Calvert raced ahead 8-2 shortly after on a three-pointer from sophomore Maddie Eagle that forced Wood to call a timeout with 4 minutes 12 seconds left in the opening frame.
Trailing by nine points heading into the second quarter, Wood knew a change was needed on the defensive end to try and slow down the scoring of the Cavaliers.
“Our press was not effective, so we got out of it. I hate to get out of it, but we got out of it and our man-to-man defense was good,” Wood said. “We haven’t relied on that much this year, but we did a good job with it tonight. Our girls played good in the man-to-man.”
The defensive switch by the hosts proved to be effective. Calvert did not make a field goal in the second quarter and scored just one point compared to 10 from the Hornets, which tied the score halfway through the contest.
“[Great Mills] is a great team. I think our girls battled hard and had a lot of energy,” Cavaliers head coach Tim Contee said. “I think on the offensive end, we kind of sputtered a little bit. We couldn’t get going and gave up quite a few offensive rebounds. I think that was the difference in the game.”
Hornets senior Toyin Allen gave Great Mills a lead it would not relinquish on a made foul shot with 5:09 left in the third quarter that granted the hosts a 22-21 edge.
Calvert (9-3, 3-1) cut its deficit to single digits at 43-34 with less than a minute left, but the Hornets closed out the victory to remain undefeated.
“Nakeya [Hall] had a big game as well as Toyin and Kyla,” Wood said. “People step up on this team. You can’t just take away one player and expect to win because we are going to have another player step up. That is what we have been doing this season with a lot of capable girls, and a couple stepped up tonight.”
Hall led Great Mills with a game-high 20 points, 14 coming in the second half for the sophomore. Both Allen and Daniels finished with eight points each, while Dean chipped in with six. The Hornets did not make a three-pointer, but were 13 of 19 at the free-throw line.
Eagle led the visitors with 11 points, including knocking down three triples. Cavaliers senior Kensley Benjamin finished with nine.
Calvert is scheduled to be at Westlake at 6:30 tonight, while Great Mills is slated to be at Huntingtown at 6:30 tonight.
