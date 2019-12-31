The 2019 Showtime Deli Holiday Classic was held at Great Mills High School this year and featured both basketball teams from Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown as well as the girls team from King George of Virginia and the boys team from H.D. Woodson of Washington, D.C.
Under head coach Matt Wood, the Hornets were looking to remain undefeated at the tournament and opened up with a contest on Dec. 27 versus the Braves.
Last season, Chopticon eliminated Great Mills from the playoffs after winning at Great Mills by a final score of 45-41 in the Class 3A South Region Section II final.
This season, the Hornets wanted to avenge the loss and top the team that eliminated them from the postseason just seven months earlier.
“This was a holiday tournament [game] versus a county team, so you never know what can happen,” Wood said. “We were fortunate to get the win.”
The Hornets topped the Braves by a final score of 54-25 and squared off with King George on Dec. 28 in a battle of two unbeaten teams.
After leading by four points at halftime, Great Mills was able to outscore King George 15-11 in the fourth quarter and hang on for a 48-43 victory to improve to 8-0 overall this season.
“The girls worked hard and they earned it,” said Wood, whose team is scheduled to host Thomas Stone at 6 p.m, Jan. 3.
In the Dec. 27 win over Chopticon, the Hornets were led by senior Kyla Daniels with 15 points. Fellow senior Alaina Bernich was the only other Great Mills player to finish in double figures with 14.
“Our coaches told us at halftime to shoot when we were open and let the ball go, so that is what I did and hit my open shots,” Bernich said.
Bernich led the Hornets from beyond the arc with four of the team’s nine shots from deep. Daniels added two triples and senior Toyin Allen, junior Jenna Hamilton and sophomore Camille Witherspoon each knocked down one three-pointer.
“We all work well together as a team,” Bernich said.
Nakeya Hall and Camille Witherspoon, a pair of Great Mills sophomores, along with Allen each finished with six points in the Dec. 27 win over the Braves. Hamilton scored five points and junior Emily Turner finished with two points to round out the scoring for the hosts.
“We just moved the ball well, played hard and worked together as a team to get the win,” Bernich said.
One key to the early season success for Great Mills, according to Wood, has been the depth of girls that can play and contribute with solid minutes of action on the court on any given night.
“The key is that we are deep,” Wood said. “We can go 11 girls deep. Every girl contributes in a lot of different ways, so we can just continue to shuffle them in and out of the contest. They do a great job once they are in there of contributing.”
Katelynn Perrotta led Chopticon with 10 points, which included 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Chopticon (5-3) fell to Leonardtown in the consolation game on Dec. 28, 47-43. The Braves' next scheduled game is a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest at Huntingtown at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
The Raiders (3-2), who lost to King George in the opening round on Dec. 27, 36-23, is scheduled to be at La Plata at 5 p.m. Jan. 3.