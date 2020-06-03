Great Mills graduate Millham signs with Newberry College for lacrosse

Siobhan Millham has been playing lacrosse for 10 years now and her career will continue at the next level.
Millham, a Great Mills High School graduate, recently signed her national letter of intent to attend Newberry College, an NCAA Division II school in South Carolina.
“I chose Newberry College because it was in the perfect area for me,” said Millham, who wants to major in pre-law with a focus in criminal justice. “A small quiet town and it wasn’t a large school.”
Millham decided on Newberry over Division III schools Bethany College in West Virginia and SUNY-Cortland in New York.
“The deciding factor for me was how well I would fit in,” she said. “Once I got to meet the team and be with them before a game, I knew I would fit in well.”
Newberry, which competes in the South Atlantic Conference, had its 2020 spring season canceled abruptly in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic after winning what would be its final game of the campaign.
“I didn’t know much about any other college for lacrosse besides the big-name D-I schools,” Millham said. “When I went to visit the college, the first thing I noticed was how well the team gets along.”
Millham has been playing lacrosse for a decade, playing youth lacrosse throughout her elementary and middle school days, then joining MD Revolution in addition to playing for Great Mills once she got to high school.
“I always knew I wanted to play a sport in college,” she said. “Before I played lacrosse I played soccer with my twin brother. I loved playing sports and I knew that it was something I wanted to continue doing. When I discovered lacrosse, I instantly knew that this was my sport and that I wanted to keep doing it for as long as I could.”
Millham, a defender who also played attack when needed, played her first varsity season with Great Mills last year and had her senior campaign this spring canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I first joined the Great Mills High School team, I played attack, a position I’ve never really played,” she said. “It took some getting used to, but I believe it helped me become a better defensive player. My favorite memories are the team bonding and the pasta parties we would have. I believe it helped our team become closer.”
On and off the field, Millham said she learned to always be kind.
“Girls lacrosse doesn’t seem rough, but sometimes many girls can get into the game,” she said. “I’ve learned that if I accidentally foul someone to help them get up or get their stick for them. Off of the field, I always try to say hi to my teammates when I pass by them in the halls of school. I like to believe that it helps them become more comfortable with me.”
Great Mills head girls lacrosse coach Mark McLeod Jr. said Millham is a determined athlete.
“Throughout her career at Great Mills, she was always asking how to improve her game to get to the next level,” McLeod said. “She set her goals and did the work to reach them.”
He added: “Her freshman year was my first year coaching at Great Mills. As a freshman, you could tell she had played lacrosse for a few years and had potential, but you could also see the insecurities and things that needed improving. Over the next couple seasons, you could definitely see the improvement. Siobhan worked hard to improve her field awareness, stick skills and footwork. You could see her confidence growing.”
Millham said the coronavirus pandemic has definitely impacted her a lot.
“I enjoy conditioning and passing a ball around with my friends and since our season ended early, I won’t be able to that with my high school team again,” she said.
But with her high school career now over, it’s on to the next chapter.
“I am really excited for Siobhan to continue her lacrosse career at the next level,” McLeod said. “It is a good feeling as a coach to have one of your players not just go to college, but play the sport you coached. I couldn't be more proud of her as a student-athlete.”