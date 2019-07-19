Walking off the court at the end of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game against Thomas Stone was tough for Great Mills High School graduate Tyliek Spence.
The 68-60 loss ended the Hornets’ 16-game win streak and Spence’s last chance at a SMAC title. Then in the Class 3A South Region playoffs, the high school chapter of his basketball career would come to a close.
Now a new chapter is beginning as Spence heads to Frostburg State University to play NCAA Division II basketball this fall.
“My best memory was making it back to the SMAC championship because a lot of people believed that since we are Great Mills and ghetto we don’t do anything,” he said. “At the end of the day we just want to win.”
Frostburg State seemed like a great choice to Spence to push himself to play another level of basketball.
“I chose Frostburg because I first thought about it and my uncle used to play basketball, but then he said that when he went there there was a lot of parties, and now I like to play basketball instead of party,” he said. “He made it sound fun. And then when I had a visit, the campus was nice and the people seemed like people I would like to be around.”
His senior year, Spence and the Hornets finished 19-5 overall, including a perfect 12-0 in the SMAC Chesapeake Division to reach the conference final, under the leadership of head coach Jeff Burrell.
“They just switched to Division II,” Spence said. “I just want to go there and let the team and coach know that I want to win too and help them. It’s a good step for the school, so they were winning a lot in past divisions, being Division II it makes it even better.”
Burrell helped Spence with his admission to Frostburg State after he made his choice.
“I chose Frostburg, and then [Burrell] reached out to the coach and helped me get on a more steady path,” Spence said. “Coach Jeff has known me since I was in sixth grade. As a coach, coach Jeff is about becoming better as a person, and he tries to tie that into basketball. At the end of the day, basketball won’t always be there, but as far as basketball he teaches us new moves in our position and helps us become versatile in whatever we do on the court.”
Burrell was very proud of Spence being admitted to play on scholarship at Frostburg State.
“Tyliek Spence is going up to Frostrburg to make it happen,” Burrell said. “He just worked to make it happen. He had a 4.0 GPA and got up there with a scholarship. He played for me for three years.”
Burrell fashions his coaching style on developing his players for real life, even if they do not continue to play basketball after college.
“Tyleik is a good testimony,” Burrell said. “He ended up, his freshman or sophomore year, making the team for one day, and in the auditorium, threw a goldfish at this girl, and I can’t allow him to get away with throwing things at a young lady, and it was a big deal to me. I wanted to make sure he understood that. He’s always been smart and socially cool. I knew he had some potential and he would be OK and bounce back from it.”
Burrell added: “He played basketball six days a week. Every time I would walk by the gym, he would be there. He is still in the gym a lot now. He came back the next year to make the team, to further himself and get an education.”
Burrell thinks that Great Mills basketball prepared Spence well for what he will face on the court at the NCAA Division II level.
“It’s a hard team to make,” Burrell said. “I know Tyliek has the ability to turn some heads. He’s really gotten better and works a lot on basketball. He’s from Great Mills. He was a guard. First, he has to go up there and make the team, I think he will have a good chance. He’s good when he’s comfortable. I’ve seen freshmen try and fail and try again. I think he will come on the stage and get the opportunity and end up shining. I wouldn’t say any kid couldn’t do it.”
Spence hopes to broaden his horizons with his education by majoring in business, engineering or cybersecurity. However, he still has a lot of work to do if he hopes to play on the basketball team his freshman year.
“I mean I was a little nervous at first,” Spence said. “But then I realized that the only thing to worry about is conditioning because high school to college is different, so as long as I condition I should be OK.
“I go on early morning runs, I wake up and go on a run. Coach Jeff runs Basketball 4 Lyfe and opens up the gym for kids who want to play basketball. I go to Nicolet, an outside park. There’s a lot of good hoopers who come down there.”
Spence’s position of choice is point guard, but he is up against stiff competition from other recruits and more seasoned players.
“I’ve been playing point guard since I can remember,” Spence said. “There is a point guard from last year, but I feel like if I do what I know I can do, at the end of the day there’s nobody stopping me but me.”
