Great Mills graduates Fletcher, Brooks select colleges for track and field

Sara Fletcher and Durrell Brooks were unable to have their final spring outdoor track and field seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Great Mills High School graduates have their next destinations set.
Fletcher recently signed with Shippensburg University, an NCAA Division II school in Pennsylvania, while Brooks inked with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
Fletcher toured several schools and said it felt like home when she stepped foot onto the Shippensburg campus.
“I had two deciding factors that made Ship’ my new home, I wanted to be close to home and I needed to find a place that felt like home,” she said of Shippensburg, which Fletcher noted the school is roughly four hours away. “Ship’ has both of these qualities, I can come home and see my worried mother, and at the same time be somewhere that I know I am safe and can be myself.”
While there Fletcher said she got to meet with Shippensburg head women’s track and field coach Dave Osanitsch, who Fletcher noted was very eager to meet her and explain the program.
“The coaching staff has been very helpful and supportive as I get ready for college, as well as the team itself,” Fletcher said. “The team itself is very close and supportive of each other, and I haven’t even gone there yet. Everyone is so nice and encouraging, which makes me so excited to be a part of their team. They are Division II school who sometimes compete Division I and compete at Division I schools. They will push me as an athlete, they are very competitive.”
Great Mills head track and field coach Bianca Lynch said she and Fletcher, who plans to major in exercise science and Kinesiology to hopefully become a physical therapist, had multiple conversations about college during the Hornets’ indoor season.
“She wanted to make the right decision based on academics and athletic opportunities,” Lynch said. “It was a hard decision once she narrowed down her choices. It is all about opportunities for growth and I think Shippensburg offers her that. I don’t think any student-athlete should base their decision for college solely on athletics, which happens too often. Student-athletes must think about what they will do when the competitive days are over.”
Fletcher got into track and field during her middle school years.
“I remember in middle school I was in first place for the mile and at the last 25 meters I blacked out and the medics had to come get me off the track,” she said. “That same meet I tried out the event high jump and knew that high jumping was going to be a part of my life for a long time. I have always loved running my whole life for the sole reason it gets me places faster, but when I started jumping in middle school I fell in love with it and knew I wanted to jump at my high school.”
Fletcher made the All-County team as an honorable mention selection in cross country last fall, then was named to the All-County first team in indoor track and field this past winter where the then senior posted third-place finishes in the high jump at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Class 3A East Region championships.
“Great Mills has been so great to me these past four years,” Fletcher said. “I have met so many different, unique and amazing people. Every day was a memory that I will have for the rest of my life, Great Mills helped me become who I am today.”
Her senior season, like Brooks’, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic before it really got started.
“Sara has made it to states since her freshman year and I was looking forward to watch her at Morgan State again [site at the state outdoor track and field championships],” Lynch said.
Brooks said he had mixed emotions where he was going to commit to college and further his education, then decided on Fort Scott, a two-year school which competes in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.
“I chose Fort Scott Community College because I wanted to go far away from home to experience more things and meet new people and have a whole new competing level,” he said. “With other schools wanting me, coach [Philip] Redrick offered me a full scholarship to come run for his program at the school. I was at a breaking point and didn’t know what should I do, so talking to my ROTC teachers Chief Mack & PO Scott, I sat down with them and my mom and they stated ‘This is the school you should attend.’ So we contacted the coach and he sent the LOI paper and we signed and I was committed.”
Lynch said Fort Scott was a good choice for Brooks, too.
“I was Durrell’s teacher this year for a class about post-secondary goals,” Lynch said. “We often discussed what he wanted to do after high school and what would be best for him. It was months of talking to coaches and researching schools. Fort Scott reached out to him and it seemed like a good fit.”
Brooks, who plans to major in criminal justice to become a criminal investigator or a criminal social worker, said he is going to go compete for two years at Fort Scott and get his associate’s degree then decide where he was heading for the next two years and continue with track.
“I wanna be either in the Big 12, SEC or the MEAC, those are my goals after Fort Scott,” he said.
Brooks started running track in the fourth grade at Leonardtown Elementary School.
“My media teacher and her husband made this running club called Panda Pacers and we would go and compete running 5Ks and sprinting track and field was already in me because my mother Rena Mason was a track star back in her high school days and her telling me her stories of how she was the fastest at Leonardtown High School and her biggest competitor Tanya Hughes who was the fastest at Great Mills High School,” he said. “How they competed made me just wanna go out and run and have my mom just feel proud because of her talents have went to me and I’m going to go big with my talent.”
Once at Great Mills, Brooks was a sprinter then trained to become a hurdler. His junior season with the Hornets featured breaking a 10-year school record in the 300 hurdles (39.12 seconds) to win at the SMAC championships, then later taking second at the state championships en route to an All-County first-team selection. This winter, he placed second at the SMAC and 3A East championships in the 55 hurdles for another All-County first-team nod.
“Durrell’s indoor season didn’t end the way he wanted, so outdoor was going to be his opportunity for redemption,” Lynch said. “The opportunity was taken away due to COVID-19. He had big plans and goals for the outdoor season that he wasn’t able to achieve, but I hope that helps drive his competitive years after high school.”
