Great Mills seniors Allen, Daniels conclude playing days together

Although they attended varying elementary schools and played against one another in their earlier days of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks basketball, Great Mills High School seniors Toyin Allen and Kyla Daniels recently completed their final and most successful season together with the Hornets.
Great Mills (24-3 overall) opened the season by winning its first 18 games. The Hornets defeated North Point in the Class 3A South Region I championship game on March 4, 42-36, before falling to Rockville, 44-42, two days later in the 3A state quarterfinals. Great Mills’ three losses all season were by a combined nine points.
Daniels would eventually lead the Hornets in scoring, averaging 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game and she is narrowing her college choices. Allen averaged 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Hornets to lead the team in virtually every category other than scoring. But their final games together marked the end of a long, unforgettable journey.
“When we first started playing basketball with parks and recs, they wouldn’t let us be on the same team,” said Daniels, picked as the All-St. Mary’s County girls basketball Athlete of the Year. “They kept us apart until we got to the fifth grade. Then we started playing AAU together for Maryland Select and Maryland Dream and then we played together since freshman year at Great Mills. She’s a great friend and great teammate and always a ball of energy.”
Allen, picked as the Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association player of the year who has committed to playing with the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex, enjoyed her four years at Great Mills and her numerous days of friendship with Daniels.
“It was great being able to play all four years at Great Mills with Kyla,” Allen said. “She’s a great player and really good friend and she’s always fun to be with. We had a lot of good times in school and on the basketball court together.”
Allen and Daniels pointed to the Hornets’ 51-38 victory over North Point on Jan. 15 as the singular highlight moment for her over the last four years. At the time it was the Hornets’ 12th straight win to begin the season.
“When we beat North Point that first time [Jan. 15] that was a big win,” Allen said. “They had really crushed us our freshman year.”
Daniels added: “Beating North Point that first time was memorable. They really crushed us our freshman year. It was amazing to finally beat them.”
Great Mills head coach Matt Wood realized when the tandem were freshmen on the 2016-17 squad that Allen and Daniels would be the keys to the Hornets’ success down the road.
“Right from the moment they both came into that first day of tryouts you could tell they were going to be impact players,” Wood said. “This season, they both played well and led by example. Toyin led us in almost every offensive category. She would actually rather pass the ball to an open teammate than score herself. Kyla was also such a great floor leader and scorer.”
Allen and Daniels played on the same team during their days in different elementary schools, but both attended Spring Ridge Middle School for three years before heading to Great Mills. When they arrived at Great Mills, Allen and Daniels were also in the same classes together but their friendly camaraderie led to different schedules later.
“Our freshman year we had the same classes, but we had too much fun together in class and our teachers split us up the last three years,” Daniels said. “We had fun at practice and at games. We always had fun.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1