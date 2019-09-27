With his team trailing two sets to none on Wednesday, Great Mills head volleyball coach Bill Plotner was wondering what team he was watching play the Chopticon Braves in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division match.
“I was thinking like, ‘What type of team is this?,” Plotner said. “The first two games, that was not the team I have seen at practices.”
After falling 25-13 and 25-17 in the first two sets, the Hornets dug themselves into a hole needing to win the last three sets in order to earn the victory.
“Emotions were flying, and we played pretty poorly in game one and game two,” Plotner said. “Chopticon came out and had strong serves, strong hitters and strong everything. The scores weren’t even close.”
Great Mills was able to get its nose out in front at the start of the third set and followed suit in the fourth and fifth to earn the come-from-behind victory over a county rival.
“In games three, four and five that was the team that I have seen in practices and games that fight and play together,” Plotner said. “All the girls get along with each other and it was a really cool coaching experience for me.”
The Hornets (3-2, 2-2 SMAC Chesapeake) won the last three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 15-10.
“I think the comeback was all because of our energy in the last three sets,” Great Mills libero Andrea Datan said. “You could definitely tell in the first two sets, our energy was down and there were a lot of errors.”
Chopticon (3-2, 0-2) won the first seven points of the match and cruised to a 25-13 victory in the first set having never trailed on the scoreboard.
In the second set, the Braves raced out to an early 10-1 advantage. An ace from Jaclyn Burch granted Chopticon a 2-1 lead for the remainder of the set after trailing 1-0 to the hosts.
The Hornets fought back in the second set to pull to within five points of the Braves at 13-8 before Chopticon pulled away for a 25-17 win in the second set.
Unlike the first two sets, Great Mills was the team that raced out to an early lead in the third set.
Burch served an ace to knot the score at 3 and the Braves had their largest lead of the frame at 6-4.
Datan’s ace started a run of three consecutive points for the hosts and Chopticon head coach Lindsay Robertson called a timeout with her team trailing 9-7, but the visitors never got to within two points of the Hornets’ lead as the hosts claimed the third set 25-17.
“In the third, fourth and fifth sets, we came out strong and had the lead in the beginning,” Datan said.
The Braves raced out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set before the Hornets knotted the score at 11.
An ace from Great Mills’ Hannah Torgesen put the hosts in front 21-15, but Chopticon battled all the way back to within three points of taking the fourth set and the match before the Hornets closed out a 25-23 win to force a fifth and deciding set.
“In the final three sets, we were just playing as a team,” Datan said.
In the fifth set, the hosts jumped on top of Chopticon 11-2 and held on for a 15-10 victory to complete the comeback.
“You learn that you are never out of it until a team gets three wins,” Plotner said. “You are truly never out of it. That is something these girls can take into the playoffs and our next game, that you are in it until it is absolutely over.”
Chopticon is scheduled to host St. Charles at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Great Mills is next slated to host Calvert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Twitter: @johnniswander2