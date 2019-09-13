Westlake 0 0
Great Mills 6 5
Goals: Westlake None; Great Mills (R. Salguero 3, U. Torres 3, Cabanacan 2, K. Salguero 2, Norales)
Saves: Westlake (Johnson 25); Great Mills (Thoman 1, Hash 0)
