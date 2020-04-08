High school athletes still grinding despite seasons on hold

Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference landscape whose spring sports season has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic have found ways to continue their practice sessions and workouts as their final weeks of playing days draw to an end.
La Plata High School senior Ryan Calvert, who has signed with the University of North Carolina Wilmington to play baseball, admits the days at home are difficult. Calvert misses being on the baseball field with his teammates and noted that occasionally he can join his father and younger brother for some long tosses.
“This whole thing has taught me how much I really miss baseball,” Calvert said. “I was so pumped for my senior season. We would have been in our third week of the season by now. It’s just not the same being at home every day. We get out and throw the ball around once in a while, but I can’t wait to get back on the high school field with all my teammates. Even if it’s just for five or six games.”
Warriors senior tennis player Kier Nacua, who recently committed to St. Mary’s College of Maryland, added: “It really is a big let down that spring sports might get canceled this year, especially for the seniors that are graduating. Now that we’re being quarantined there is not that much that we can do to stay active since not all of us have tennis courts around our homes. Home workouts are the most that i can do, basic cardio, push-ups, jumping ropes, all those good things.”
Mechanicsville resident Meadow Sacadura was also looking forward to her final season. While Maryland student-athletes remain hopeful that an abbreviated spring season is still possible with school scheduled to reopen on April 27 at this time, Sacadura is a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Virginia and all of that state’s public and private schools will remain closed through the end of the school year with online learning taking place while a possibility of playing games still exists.
“We’ve already been told that we won’t be going back to school this year,” said Sacadura, who is headed to the University of Maryland this fall to continue her academic and softball careers. “Our WCAC season is already canceled. We may have a tournament in June with some of the Maryland schools, but it won’t really be for a championship of any kind.”
Sacadura was eager to see how well the Knights would fare during the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schedule, especially after a March scrimmage against West Springfield (Va.) when she went 4 for 4 with two home runs. O’Connell and St Mary’s Ryken had met in the WCAC championship in each of Sacadura’s first three seasons on the squad.
St. Charles High School senior Tremaine Chesley has yet to see the completion of his 2019-2020 winter season as a member of the Spartans’ basketball team. St. Charles is 26-1 overall and still awaiting word of its Class 3A state semifinal contest versus Atholton of Howard County from March 12 that was postponed until further notice.
“It’s been tough having to wait,” said Chesley, a Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association first-team selection. “We’re hoping to be able to play the semifinals and finals at some point. I still have colleges that I plan to visit and I want to take the SAT’s again. They have been postponed twice and I may get to take them again in May.”
While many senior athletes were looking to cap their high school careers in style and perhaps solidify their college plans, the spring sports postponement has also affected underclassmen looking to prove themselves to interested colleges.
St. Mary’s Ryken High School junior Will Johnson, who committed to Virginia Tech last week, noted that he can still do some running and weightlifting and push-ups. His daily routine also includes watching shows on Netflix, eating well and having a protein shake, all of which decrease his stress levels.
“Still bench, squat, and doing lunges. I’ve started to incorporate some farmers carries and sled pulls. Also running around the county,” Johnson said.
Northern High School junior Hannah Mack, one of the Patriots’ corps group of female runners, had set some high goals for this spring’s outdoor track and field season.
“I had a really good indoor season, but I was looking to set some personal records for outdoors,” Mack said. “It would be great just to have four or five meets and then regionals and states. At this point, that would be really encouraging.”
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
