Heading into Game 2 of the 8- to 10-year-old Little League All-Star softball state tournament on the Eastern Shore in Hurlock, just outside of Easton, the Hughesville Little League and Southern Maryland Youth Organization combined team representing District 7 wasn’t going to let one loss knock them out of the running.
The district champions lost their first game 10-4 to District 5. But the double-elimination tournament gave the team another chance to showcase their skills and ended up defeating District 1, 16-0, before losing again to District 5 and placing fourth overall.
The state tournament was a great opportunity for the squad to show off what they had learned all year long. The coaches had made the decision before the All-Star competitions to combine Hughesville and SMYO into one team.
For pitcher Sophie Payne, she will not forget the experience, which included throwing her first-ever no-hitter.
“It actually felt like pretty amazing, how far we’ve gotten, and how we started off with softball at Hughesville and SMYO,” she said.
Payne added: “That made me feel really good,” she said. “I never really thought that I was the best pitcher, but to hear that I pitched a no-hitter made me feel really proud of myself.”
Hughesville-SMYO batted through the entire lineup in the second inning en route to the win over Hancock. The team ended up getting seven hits and Payne went the distance and did not allow a run or a hit.
“During the tournament some of our defense was solid,” she said. “If we got a pitch and someone hit it in the infield, we could get it out no question. Our batting was OK. We got some hits here and there, they had a good pitcher and we got some contact off her, but not as many hits as we wanted.
“Our favorite game as a team was the second won that we won 16-0. We all had fun that game, got hits and everyone’s defense was amazing. We had so much fun.”
Sophie Payne’s father, Lewis Payne, is one of three coaches for the team.
“Having my dad out there is kind of silly. Everyone loves him and it’s fun to watch him,” Sophie Payne said.
Sophie is excited to move on to another level of baseball this coming year, after having such a successful season with Hughesville-SMYO.
“My team did so amazing this weekend,” she said. “We did great and were cheering each other on. I’m moving up and am staying with the girls, to majors 10-12.”
Sophie’s mother April Payne was excited to cheer on her daughter at the weekend tournament, which ended up extending into the following Monday.
“One of our players, Isabel Clendenen, was hit by a very fast pitch during Game 1 and has a possible fracture to her elbow,” April Payne said. “She stuck it out and was in the dugout during both Game 2 and Game 3, in her cast and sling, to cheer on her team. She was given the honor of reciting the Little League Pledge during the pregame ceremonies for Game 2 and Game 3. She is a true Little League All-Star.”
Each of the girls from District 7 received pins for participating in the tournament.
“The girls put them on their hats, and we had rally towels made,” said April Payne. “The parents were extra cheering. First, they won the district, which was amazing and got to play some of the best teams in the state and finishing fourth in the state was a big accomplishment, too.”
Like most of baseball, even Little League softball comes down to pitching.
“It’s crazy because its battle of the pitchers,” April Payne said. “You will see these girls who throw really fast, but they held their own and were middle of the pack, which was good, and survived the weekend. We were happy.”
