Sean Bannon, an avid golf player and instructor and Thomas Stone High School graduate, is on a mission to grow the sport at the youth level in Southern Maryland.
“My ultimate goal is to bring junior golf back to this area,” Bannon said. “I want it to be as popular as it was when I was younger and played in the tournaments around the area.”
In January, Bannon was named the director of golf for the Southern Maryland region, which encompasses St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland as well as the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia.
“We are giving today’s youth the opportunity to learn, compete and appreciate the game of golf the way it is intended to be. Golf provides an outlet to so many opportunities as these young adults transition into adulthood,” Bannon said. “The lifelong friends they will meet, the sportsmanship they will learn, the life skills they will be taught are all beneficial. I’m so excited to be a part of this, and I want to invite any and all juniors who play, who have never played or just don’t know what to think to come out.”
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will be a series of six nine-hole events taking place on Saturday afternoons in the Southern Maryland, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County areas starting in April. There will be three age divisions, all coed which include 6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18.
“Participants will be competing for weekly prizes, as well as accumulating points each week based on performance,” Bannon said. “The top 15 children in each age division will earn points towards competing for the national championship. At the end of the six weeks, the top 12 juniors in each division qualify for the national tournament at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 17-19.”
Getting a junior golf tour located in Southern Maryland was a tough task for Bannon as the state already had two locations with one in Baltimore and the other on the Eastern Shore. There are only 15 regions across the country.
“When I spoke to Ray Taranto, the creator of the tour, about the possibility of bringing it to Southern Maryland, it was a tough call,” Bannon said. “Ray questioned why we should bring another region to Maryland, but while talking with him and expressing how important it is to me to bring great opportunities back to the area for junior golf and how passionate I am for growing the game with today’s youth, he said he wanted to make it great.”
Former Lackey High School golf head coach and current College of Southern Maryland golf head coach Erik Koch is glad to see Bannon take an initiative to grow the sport in Southern Maryland.
“Sean has made golf as much a part of his life as I have. It was cool to see him start this junior tour,” Koch said. “He’s always been so fond of golf and teaching kids and it is a fun sport. The one positive about this tour is that we are not getting the talent level that we used to have here in Southern Maryland in golf lately. I think it is important that Sean starts something like this to build the program back up.”
Koch and Bannon have known each other since Bannon’s days playing for Stone, and the Hawks head coach is hopeful that the growth of junior golf in the area will help him recruit more players to play at CSM down the road.
“I was the assistant pro at a golf course called Robindale and we hired Sean as a cart attendant, so that is how we came to know each other. At the time I was coaching the Lackey golf team as well and he played for Thomas Stone, so we have known each other for a while and have stayed in contact,” Koch said. “I think it is important to have junior golf as I am starting to recruit here at CSM and trying to get these kids to come out and play. I know that the kids that [Sean] will be working with I won’t see for five to six years, but hopefully we see the growth in the game across St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.”
Bannon added: “The Junior Tour would like to thank all of our sponsors for the 2020 spring season. We would like to thank Prince Frederick Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge for being our title sponsor for the spring season and all of our local sponsors including Waldorf Toyota, Pearle Vision of Lexington Park, Charmyr Investments, Sean Bannon Golf Academy, Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Center and APG Chesapeake. Your kind sponsorships will assure that the Southern Maryland Region All-Stars will go down to Disney in July and represent this region the best way they can.”
