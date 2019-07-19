Only a brief lightning delay could slow down the Legion Post 255 baseball team on Wednesday night as the club cruised to a 12-0 shutout victory over the Black Sox in a Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League game played at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills.
“We are finally starting to get guys to the games and they are starting to play well together,” Legion head coach Tyler Kimmey said. “It is a good thing as we move toward August.”
Legion (8-5 overall) was able to ride an 11-run second inning to victory despite the inning being interrupted by a lightning delay of roughly 30 minutes.
“Other than the lightning delay, I think everything went pretty well,” Kimmey said. “The boys hit strong.”
Before the delay, Post 255 tacked on nine runs in the bottom of the second. Dale Arbaugh scored the game’s first three runs on a home run to left field with one out.
“[The pitcher] threw me an inside pitch once and then he tried to bust me inside again, but I just turned on it and caught it off the barrel,” Arbaugh said.
Connor Cox recorded an RBI single and Arbaugh recorded the final run for Post 255 prior to the delay with his own RBI single to put his team ahead 9-0 in his second at-bat of the inning.
“We played pretty well and just made the plays we had to in order to come out with the ‘W’,” Arbaugh said.
After the weather delay, Post 255 added two more runs to push its lead to 11-0 before the Black Sox (4-8 overall) were able to get out of the second inning.
Both teams struggled to score in the middle innings, but Joe Sherman provided Post 255 its last run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
The Black Sox were only able to record three hits and utilized three different pitchers.
Taylor Nissen pitched four innings in relief and recorded four strikeouts.
Post 255 starting pitcher Austin Mitchell pitched a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and only surrendered three hits on 75 total pitches.
“I felt good today. I was hitting my spots well. It was a good win for us,” Mitchell said. “We just have to keep winning from here on out. We could have hit a little better tonight, but we are coming around good now as a team and the future looks bright for us.”
Kimmey noted how Mitchell’s stellar performance on the mound was supported by solid defense and fielding behind him.
“Once again, Austin Mitchell pitched a great game for us,” Kimmey said. “We only made one error in the field, so that helped, too.”
Kimmey is hopeful his team can make a push toward the top of the standings as the regular season nears a close.
“We got four games coming up against Mechanicsville, which should hopefully help us in the standings to move up from fourth to possibly second,” Kimmey said. “Hopefully we will finish out the year strong heading for playoffs.”
Two of those games with Mechanicsville come up on Sunday in a doubleheader at noon at Rainbow Construction field in La Plata. The day before, the Black Sox will take on St. Mary’s, the top team in the league at 11-1, in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. at Rainbow.
Twitter: @johnniswander2