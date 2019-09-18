Legion Post 255 010 000 002 — 3 10 0
Western Charles 000 010 000 — 1 7 1
WP Arbaugh, LP O'Dell
Extra-base hits: 2B — Hill (LP), HR — Carrico (LP)
