GAITHERSBURG — For Leonardtown senior Garrett Bridgwater, Saturday’s Class 4A state semifinal contest was a dream four years in the waiting.
“This is an amazing feeling,” Bridgwater said. “Ever since freshman year, we dreamed about this.”
Bridgwater’s first-half header stood up to be the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Leonardtown over Arundel at Gaithersburg High School to send the Raiders to the 4A state championship game.
“During the season, I scored a couple of goals, but to do it in the state semifinals and having it be the game-winning goal in this kind of game is amazing,” Bridgwater said.
Leonardtown (19-0 overall) will face Walt Whitman High School of Montgomery County at Loyola University in Baltimore for the 4A state title, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We have been saying since the beginning, this is all about 2020,” Raiders head coach Robert Hor said. “This means the class of 2020 leading us [to a state title], having 20/20 vision knowing what we want and having 20 games this season and earning 20 wins.”
The Raiders threatened to score with about 28 minutes left in the first half, but a shot from senior Luke Duswalt sailed just high over the net. About four minutes later, a corner kick set up Bridgwater’s header into the back of the net for the eventual game-winning tally.
“As a center back, [Bridgwater] reads the game very well,” Hor said. “He actually used that mentality to score. He actually saw what was happening before it happened and got to the right place and position and finished. Credit goes to our backs and our keeper, JR [Gawel]. He had a fantastic game.”
In the closing seconds of the first half, Arundel (14-3-1) nearly scored to tie the game, but a shot sailed just wide of the net.
“I was excited we were able to come out and get our goal in the first half,” Hor said. “We had multiple opportunities to get a second one to make it a little more comfortable for us, but we just couldn’t finish one.”
Early in the second half, the Wildcats generated a couple of chances and a corner kick, but sophomore goalkeeper JR Gawel was able to make a diving stop to preserve the 1-0 Leonardtown lead.
“Coming in, we were ready and well-prepared. We knew [Arundel] was going to come at us strong after we got the early lead,” Gawel said. “Everyone just executed and did what they could. I made two saves [late in the second half], but our players out there in the field with our heart and desire to win the game brought us through. This is a wonderful experience.”
Duswalt had a shot saved by a diving Arundel goalkeeper Evan Slanely and Raiders senior Koko Tin had a free kick stopped with about 10 minutes left as Leonardtown clung to a one-goal lead.
“[Arundel] took the momentum in the second half,” Bridgwater said. “We got a little too defensive, but we played great team defense and cleared the ball when we needed to.”
Gawel sent the ball down the field as the final seconds ticked down and the Raiders booked their spot in the 4A state championship game.
“Coming in, I thought that this might actually be a high scoring game,” Hor said. “We have been clicking on all cylinders and playing very well. We knew Arundel could score a lot, so I thought we might see something like a 4-3 game.”
In four playoff victories, Leonardtown has outscored its opponents 11-3 including two shutouts, two one-goal decisions and one overtime victory over Broadneck to begin the postseason.
“I love being able to practice after Veteran’s Day,” Hor said. “We have a lot of boys on our team with military families, so we will celebrate Veteran’s Day and then we will practice and train hard.”