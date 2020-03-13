Three athletes with successful careers playing athletics for Leonardtown High School will be competing at the collegiate level starting this fall in their respective sports.
Sean Vosburgh will head west to Philippi, West Virginia to wrestle in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for Alderson Broaddus University, an NCAA Division II school after signing his national letter of intent on Feb. 12.
“We are excited to have Sean join us,” Alderson Broaddus head wrestling coach Sam Gardner said. “We’ve had a good amount of success with SMAC guys joining our team and contributing right away. I have no doubt that Sean will continue that tradition.”
Five Huntingtown High School graduates and a Northern High School graduate are already on the Alderson Broaddus roster, and Gardner is confident Vosburgh will come in and perform at a high level.
“He’s got a pretty good technical skill set that matches what we like to do here, and I have confidence he has the academic strength to perform well in the classroom,” Gardner said. “He grew up around collegiate athletics, so he knows what is expected of a student athlete at the college level. We have high expectations for him.”
Vosburgh was crowned a Class 4A-3A state champion in the 106-pound weight class as a freshman and picked up his 100th career win as a junior.
“My best memory from Leonardtown was probably my freshman year when I won states, but it has been great all of my years,” Vosburgh said. “Our team has been really good, so I am glad I was a part of it.”
Vosburgh, who received an academic and athletic scholarship to wrestle at Alderson Broaddus, is excited to move on to the next level and compete.
“There were some other schools interested, but I had my eyes on [Alderson Broaddus] for a long time,” Vosburgh said. “They actually have a lot of kids that wrestled in SMAC, so I knew them and when I went on my visit I just felt like I fit in. It really hit me on senior night that I’m about to be in college and be an adult, but I am ready for it. It should be fun.”
Moving from the wrestling mats to the grass fields, Katie Hayes, a starter all four years under Raiders head girls soccer coach Jen Henderson, has committed to play NCAA Division III soccer at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. Hayes received a leadership scholarship and plans to study business after committing on Feb. 12.
“I chose Mary Baldwin University because they have a variety of majors and I liked the ability to achieve a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business in five years,” Hayes said. “I visited the campus many times and enjoyed the friendliness of the students and professors, who were always welcoming. It was exciting to see that the athletics programs are growing at MBU, and that the school has invested in many new facilities, including a new soccer field.”
Mary Baldwin competes in the USA South Athletic Conference and Hayes hopes to help lead her new program to a championship after capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship as a senior for Leonardtown.
“I have lots of pleasant memories playing soccer at Leonardtown High School. I enjoyed singing on the bus, the camaraderie of getting all hyped up for big games and I always enjoyed going to overnight tournaments,” Hayes said. “The other major highlight was in 2019 when we won the SMAC championship. It was a great team win and a great ending to my senior season.”
Joe Stanalonis, a force on the football field for the Raiders, committed to play NAIA Division II level football for Ave Maria University on Feb. 27.
“I chose Ave because of the community and the fact that it will be a very easy place for me to continue my faith,” Stanalonis said.
Ave Maria is located in Ave Maria, Florida and primarily competes in the Sun Conference.
“I will be playing wherever the coaches need me along the offensive line,” Stanalonis said.
Stanalonis began playing football at 4 years old because of his father and fondly remembers the bonds he created with the players and coaches he interacted with during his time playing for the Raiders.
“Some of my favorite memories are from the practices and the bonds that I created with all the different coaches,” Stanalonis said. “I am excited for college.”
