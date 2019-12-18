A win is a win regardless of how a team gets the job done, but for Leonardtown boys basketball on Friday night at McDonough in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game, winning ugly was what got the job done for the Raiders, according to head coach Jeb Barber.
“I thought we played really ugly basketball tonight, but I think our kids did a really good job of pushing through and grinding through,” Barber said. “I thought we just battled, and I am really proud of our kids.”
Leonardtown entered the fourth quarter trailing 41-38, but was able to double up the hosts in the final frame and prevail with a 62-53 road win to remain unbeaten.
“Between Tyreke Herbert and Martin Wilson, I think they did a really good job of handling difficult spots at the end of the game and making tough shots,” Barber said. “I think that kind of earned us a win in the end.”
The Raiders (3-0 overall) boast a roster littered with experience with eight seniors and only one underclassman on a 13-man team compared to the Rams’ four seniors.
“I thought [tonight] was a good game,” McDonough head coach Deshawn Kelly said. “I think towards the end, Leonardtown’s seniors stepped up the way seniors step up. With us being a young team, I just think that we kind of went away from what we were doing in the first half. It kind of got away from us in the fourth.”
In the fourth quarter, McDonough (1-2) led 51-46 with roughly four minutes left to play, but Leonardtown went on a 14-0 run to quickly erase the deficit.
“I am really proud of our kids because I think in past years we probably lose this game where we don’t shoot real well and have over 20 turnovers with a lot of them being unforced,” Barber said.
Raiders senior Matt Bobrowski granted the visitors the lead for the remainder of the contest on a go-ahead three-pointer with 2 minutes 38 seconds left to play that put Leonardtown in front 53-51.
“That is a really good McDonough team. Coach [Kelly] is doing a really good job of having his kids play disciplined basketball,” said Barber, currently in his fourth year at the helm for the Raiders. “They don’t turn it over and they make open shots. He’s doing a really good job, so coming here to McDonough is really tough. Honestly, I am just really happy to leave here with a win, and I’m excited to start the year 3-0.”
Herbert and Wilson combined to score 19 of Leonardtown’s 24 points in the final quarter.
“I think the biggest thing for us was multiple possessions,” Kelly said. “Literally, [Leonardtown] was getting rebound after rebound and they were able to score off of a third attempt. That killed us, and I think that was the difference in the game.”
The Raiders led 16-13 after the first quarter and by 28-27 at halftime as neither team could secure a lead any larger than about five points for much of the back-and-forth affair. McDonough saw its largest lead of five points disappear quickly in the fourth quarter after Leonardtown’s 14-0 scoring run late in the final frame sealed the win.
“We just have to learn how to finish games at the end. I spoke about that in the third quarter,” Kelly said, whose team is slated to host Calvert at 6:30 tonight. “I just wanted to let them know that we got the lead so slow down, and we don’t need to rush anything. I think the spotlight kind of hit my younger guys and we got kind of hesitant and made some bad turnovers and bad decisions. That just came back to bite us in the butt.”
Wilson led all scorers with a game-high 17 points. Herbert added 15 and Raiders senior Eric Long chipped in 13 points. McDonough junior Brian Beverly led the Rams with 16 points, including knocking down four three-pointers.
“It has been a while since Leonardtown basketball has started the year 3-0, especially starting 3-0 in Charles County [with wins over Lackey, Thomas Stone and McDonough],” said Barber, whose team is scheduled at St. Charles at 6:30 tonight. “I think the perception of that is a lot of the time they don’t give the St. Mary’s schools much of a shot coming up here, so I am really proud of our kids resolve in three tough and very different games.”
