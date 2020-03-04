For Raiders junior Martin Wilson, playing at home in front of the Leonardtown fans is one of the best feelings.
In front of those home fans in Tuesday night's Class 4A East Region II semifinal, Wilson helped the Raiders earn a 67-49 win over the visiting Broadneck Bruins of Anne Arundel County.
“This is the first time I have ever won a playoff game here at Leonardtown as well as all of our seniors. It means a lot to us,” Wilson said. “The crowd was going crazy and it was an intense atmosphere and the best since I’ve been here. It is an amazing feeling. This win is also a great kudos to our entire coaching staff. This is the best coaching staff we have ever had here at Leonardtown.”
Wilson paced the Raiders with a game-high 26 points, including 11 in the opening quarter, and knocking down four three-pointers.
“We got really hot early and our team was moving the ball,” Wilson said. “My teammates found me in the corner and Ty[reke Herbert] was moving the ball. We made our free throws and that really won us the game.”
With the win, second-seeded Leonardtown (18-5 overall) advanced to Thursday’s 4A East Region II final at top-seeded Annapolis. The winner moves on to Saturday's state quarterfinals.
“All of the credit goes to our players. They really played hard, accepted coaching and put the game plan into action,” Raiders head coach Jeb Barber said. “Broadneck is a classy team with classy coaches and they are well-coached. That is the best we have played all year, especially defensively and on the glass. Their two big kids are special, and for our kids to come out on top, shows it's a big victory for our program.”
Roughly 10 seconds into the game, the Bruins (15-8) grabbed an emphatic 2-0 lead on an alley-oop dunk from senior Logan Vican. The Raiders responded with an 8-0 scoring run, including three-pointers from Wilson and senior Matt Bobrowski, to take an 8-2 edge.
“Martin had 17 points in the first half, and that gave us a little boost,” Barber said. “I think a younger team that doesn’t play 42 games in the summer, might get dunked on that first play and take a couple minutes to get their momentum, but Martin hit two big shots and then Bobrowski hit a big shot.”
Leonardtown led 18-7 after one quarter and 30-20 at halftime. The Raiders maintained a double-digit lead for a remainder of the second half.
“[Broadneck] had one player that was killing us the whole time,” Wilson said. “We fought through the screens and once we fought through the screens we got a hand in [Vican’s] face. After that, he didn’t hit anymore shots and we just had to box him out.”
Vican led the visitors with 19 points and senior Brendan Davis finished with 13. The Bruins made six three-pointers and shot 7 for 10 at the free-throw line.
Wilson led all scorers with his 26 points. Herbert finished with 16 and senior Eric Long had 10 points, all in the second half.
“We worked hard all offseason and played 42 games over the summer, so we have worked hard and deserved this win,” Wilson said. “It was a big win for our program.”
Hornets' season ends
Also on Tuesday night, Great Mills had its season come to a close after falling by a final score of 75-57 at second-seeded Potomac of Prince George’s County in the Class 3A South Region I semifinals.
Great Mills (19-5) led 18-16 after the first quarter, but trailed 39-28 at halftime. Both teams were even in the third quarter, then Potomac (22-2) outscored the Hornets 21-14 in the fourth to move on to the regional final on Thursday at St. Charles.
Senior captain Jarale Barnes, Dylan Bright and Parth Patel played their final games for the Hornets and were the three seniors on a youthful Great Mills squad that will return 12 players next season.