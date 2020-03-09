ANNAPOLIS — The Leonardtown Raiders were led by their eight seniors all year long.
After trailing by 10 points early in the second half of Thursday’s Class 4A East Region II boys basketball championship game at Annapolis High School, the senior class put the Raiders in front by five late in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Leonardtown, its lead was short-lived as the Panthers of Anne Arundel County outscored the visitors 25-10 in the final quarter to prevail with a 74-61 victory.
“Hats off to Annapolis,” Raiders head coach Jeb Barber said. “Their coaching staff and players made the plays at the end to win the game.”
Annapolis, the top seed in the region, advanced to Saturday’s state quarterfinal and fell at home to Wise of Prince George’s County by a final score of 72-62.
Leonardtown, the region's second seed, put together its second winning season in a row and finished the 2019-2020 campaign with an 18-6 overall record after the program recorded 15 wins in the 2018-2019 season.
Seniors Matt Bobrowski, Tyreke Herbert, Juwuan Queen, Eric Long and Drew Weller were responsible for 53 of the team’s 61 points in the season-ending loss. Elizah Lozano, Dylan Jackson and Caleb Towns rounded out the Raiders senior class this year.
“Our seniors were a special group. When they came in I think varsity had won like four to six games, or something like that. In the last two years, they have won 33 games, 15 last year and 18 this year,” Barber said. “That is a special group that I have been with for four years. We are going to miss them, but now it is up to the younger guys to step forward and not drop the mantle as they say.”
Early on in Thursday's contest, both teams wrestled back and forth for the lead. Martin Wilson granted Leonardtown its first lead of the night on a layup with 5 minutes 11 seconds left in the first quarter to put the visitors in front 6-4.
The score was tied at 18 after a quarter, then Annapolis (21-5 overall) vaulted to a 34-30 halftime lead.
“The crowd for both sides was amazing,” Barber said. “Our crowd traveled really well. Hats off to the boys soccer and baseball teams because I would bet that most of those kids were there.”
The Panthers started the second half on a 6-0 scoring run and raced out to a 40-30 lead in the opening few minutes of the third quarter. Leonardtown didn’t panic and was able to put together a 21-6 run to take its largest lead of the game at 51-46 in the closing minute of the third.
“I thought we battled great,” Herbert said. “When the third quarter started and we went down 10 points, we could've folded and given up, but we didn't. Even though we lost in the end, we lost to a good team.”
Annapolis was able to trim its deficit to 51-49 heading into the final stanza and raced out to a seven-point edge midway through the fourth. The Raiders trimmed their deficit to four points with 3:36 left on a bucket from Wilson to trail 62-58, but never pulled any closer as the hosts hung on for the win.
“I thought our kids really fought,” Barber said. “[Annapolis] made a couple of threes to really spread their lead. We went from [trailing] by two points to eight, and those were some big buckets for them. We just couldn’t knock down shots to match what they were hitting.”
Herbert led Leonardtown with 18 points. Long finished with 15, Bobrowski had 12 and Weller and Wilson each had six points.
On Feb. 27, a trio of Raiders earned spots on the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association lists. Herbert and Long were second-team all-conference selections and Wilson was named an all-conference honorable mention selection.
“These kids are special,” Barber said of his team. “They left it all out on the floor and we are going to miss them as a staff.”