According to the records, there should not have been much for Tyreke Herbert and his Leonardtown teammates to feel apprehensive about when they traveled to Northern for the regular season boys basketball finale for both teams on Friday night.
But then Herbert knew better, and as he stepped to the free-throw line with six seconds remaining the game’s outcome still hung in the balance. His team nursing a 62-60 lead, the Leonardtown senior calmly drained two free throws to seal the victory for the visiting Raiders, who won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division affair 64-62.
“We knew they were going to play hard,” said Herbert moments after finishing with a game-high 26 points and 18 rebounds. “It’s senior night, who wouldn’t play hard? It’s your last home game. But we just had to stick together, especially in a tough environment like this, weird gym. This was all about teamwork. We all trust each other. I trust my teammates. We hit big shots and they missed theirs and that was really it.”
In the game’s opening minutes, a dramatic conclusion did not appear to be in the cards as Leonardtown (17-5, 8-4 SMAC Chesapeake) rolled out to a 25-11 lead through a quarter. But Northern (7-15, 5-7), which entered the night on a three-game winning streak, chipped away to close the deficit to 37-30 by the half.
The Raiders stretched their edge back out to 10 points by the end of the third quarter, but consecutive buckets by Jon Salo and Robert Martin to open the fourth quickly closed the gap to 51-45 with 6 minutes 13 seconds remaining.
Back-to-back Herbert baskets started an 8-2 Leonardtown surge before a Martin three-pointer triggered a seven-point Patriots’ run to bring the hosts to within 59-54 still with 3:47 to play. Later, after an Eric Long free throw pushed the edge to 60-54, Salo scored four straight points to cut the gap to 60-58. But the Patriots were never able to pull even, and Herbert’s late free throws allowed the Raiders to head home with a victory to end the regular season.
In addition to Herbert’s double-double, Long delivered 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Matt Bobrowski chipped in nine points and Drew Weller eight for the Raiders.
“We just stayed on our game,” Long said. “We slowed it down since they got back into it. We just tried to hold the lead and close it out.”
“First quarter we had it going and I think some of the kids took their foot off the gas a little bit,” added Leonardtown head coach Jeb Barber. “A lot of credit goes to [Northern head coach Torrence Oxendine] and his kids. They played really hard and took it right to the end ... give them a lot of credit. It was more their kids, I think, than what our kids did or didn’t do. Their kids really played hard and left it all on the floor knowing it was some of their last games.
“Two seniors really left it on the floor for us tonight. Tyreke has 26 points and 18 rebounds from the point guard spot, and Eric Long has 16 and 10 boards. Huge games.”
Salo scored 18 points to pace Northern’s attack, while Ryan Holloway put in another 16 and Martin added 10. The Patriots came up on the bottom end, but have shown marked improvement as the season progressed. On Friday the team simply was unable to figure out a way to push past its guests.
“First off, hat’s off to coach [Barber] and his staff at Leonardtown,” Oxendine said. “They always have an excellent game plan and their players always play extremely well. We got a slow start tonight. We picked it up in the second half, but we had a couple mental lapses where they capitalized and we didn’t.
“They capitalized on a couple missed free throws and a couple of turnovers. We went down to the wire. That’s all you can hope for. We missed a couple down the stretch, but all in all I liked the effort we put forth in the second half and I think that will help us going into the playoffs.”
Heading into the postseason with one of the better regular seasons in Leonardtown history, Herbert was optimistic about what was still ahead for the Raiders.
“To be honest, we just need to win games,” he said. “If you win the first one, you have next. That one, you have next. It’s just about keeping on winning. You can’t look past anybody. Anything crazy can happen in the playoffs. March Madness, every year you see crazy three-point shots. I don’t want to be on the receiving end of that. I want to be dribbling the ball out with 10 seconds left, not drawing up a play for offense or defense. ... This is probably the strongest team we’ve had in a long time, so I’m excited.”
