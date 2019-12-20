After opening the season with three victories against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division squads, the Leonardtown High School basketball looked to maintain its perfect ways on Wednesday evening at St. Charles High School in a clash of previously unbeaten teams.
Leonardtown (3-1 overall) started the game quickly, enjoying an early 9-3 lead in the opening two minutes of play. But the remainder of the opening quarter and eventually the next three frames would belong to the host Spartans who cruised to a 77-48 victory in the SMAC crossover clash.
St. Charles senior Omar McGann opened the scoring for the Spartans by connecting on a three-point field goal. McGann, who had made five three-pointers in last Friday’s 64-59 victory at Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power O’Connell of Virginia, did not score again from the field until early in the third quarter. But McGann’s shooting woes did not impact his passing as three times he connected with senior teammate Max Brooks for alley-oop dunks.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m not hitting my shots,” McGann said. “I still have a lot of things that I can do to help this team win. Max was able to get open behind the defense a couple of times and I was able to get the ball to him. We’re just playing really well as a team right now. We’re all on the same page. We’re connecting well on and off the court.”
St. Charles owned a 20-13 lead at the end of the first quarter then scored the first seven points of the second and later took a 44-25 lead into the locker room at the intermission.
Brooks had made his presence known with a host of dunks and reserve Ramerik Daniels contributed six points in the last two minutes of the first half.
“We knew what they wanted to do when they came in here and they started off fast,” said St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell, whose team is scheduled to face Wise High School of Prince George’s County in the DMV Tip-Off Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Point High School. “They’re a very disciplined, well-coached team. Once we got adjusted and started making plays, then we got things turned around.”
Leonardtown had defeated Lackey, McDonough and Thomas Stone in its first three contests to open the season, but its fourth venture against a Potomac Division squad did not fare as well. After leading 9-3 in the first two minutes, the Raiders were outscored 41-16 during the rest of the half and never recovered.
“We messed up the bed,” Leonardtown head coach Jeb Barber said of his team’s first setback. “We just did not play well, but give St. Charles credit. They have an excellent team. They’re very talented and they made all the plays. But it was not what I expected from our guys.”
Leonardtown endured several droughts during the game, especially in the second and third quarters when the Spartans doubled up the Raiders.
Leonardtown’s Tyreke Herbert, Martin Wilson and Elijah Lozano offered good responses in the third quarter and midway through the fourth quarter, but by then the outcome had long been decided.
“Tyreke is a special player,” said Barber, whose team is next scheduled to play neighboring King’s Christian Academy at 6:30 tonight. “He can make so many things happen. We dig ourselves into a hole tonight and could not get out of it. But guys like Tyreke and Martin are really good players. Give St. Charles credit for the way they played. After we started with three wins, I thought we would play better tonight.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1