Over the last handful of years, the Leonardtown boys soccer team has been a force to be reckoned with in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference having won the last three SMAC titles and appearing in two regional finals.
The thorn in the side of the Raiders has been their ability to make a deep run at a state title in an ultra-competitive region after having an abundance of success against their SMAC opponents.
“Coming into this season, we’ve been basically trying to keep the same culture we’ve had the last three years,” Leonardtown senior left winger Luke Duswalt said. “Going into this fourth year, we aren’t going to take anything jokingly at all. We are going to be as serious as possible and come to work hard every single day.”
At Leonardtown, the hard work with the boys soccer program begins in the heat of the summer for the student-athletes.
“Every year we come out here starting in June and work hard and play for each other,” Raiders senior center back Blake Byrnes said. “It is kind of a tradition really to come out here, work hard, do the best we can, and winning SMAC has just been a result of that.”
Last year, Leonardtown captured its third consecutive SMAC championship crown with a 2-1 victory over La Plata. The Raiders, who are coached by Robert Hor, finished the season with an overall record of 12-2, which included going 5-1 in the SMAC Chesapeake division as well.
“This team is different because we have the brotherhood and our family is stronger,” Leonardtown senior Garrett Bridgwater said. “Everyone backs each other up and is fighting for each other and playing hard and physical, but also smart. Everyone is just a family. Our senior class is lucky to have the talent that we’ve had and to have won SMAC three years in a row. It would be awesome if our senior class could win a fourth straight this season.”
The Raiders senior class this year is particularly large, and all of the players will be looking to erase the sting of last season’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Broadneck of Anne Arundel County in the Class 4A East Region Section II final.
“Leonardtown has always gone far in the playoffs, but never states,” Bridgwater said. “This year, our big goal is to win states. We have the talent and the depth to do it.”
During practices, Leonardtown’s players have been pushing each other in order to make one another better for a postseason run at a state championship.
“Every day at practice the coaches preach to always work hard, play for each other, and give everything you got to put forth your maximum effort in all that we do so we can benefit the best we can from it,” Byrnes said. “In the end, it all kind of just adds up, and that’s what has made us successful.”
Leonardtown is scheduled to open up its season on Saturday against Mount Hebron and Catonsville in a tournament at Catonsville High School in Baltimore County starting at 10:15 a.m.
“I feel like this team we have this year has been playing with each other for a while because of club ball and things like that,” Duswalt said. “We still have the same core of players and we are all excited and ready for the season.”
