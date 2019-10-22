Entering Monday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys soccer championship game, the Leonardtown Raiders senior class had yet to lose in a SMAC title game having won three straight championships.
After Monday night, the Raiders’ seniors added another title to their résumé with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over La Plata at North Point High School.
“This was a very physical game,” Raiders head coach Robert Hor said. “This is the third time in the last four years we have played them in the SMAC championship, and every time we play La Plata the second time every year they play us better. They are well-coached and learn from their last games, so we are just happy to be able to put two into the net early in both halves.”
Roughly just six minutes into the contest, Leonardtown (15-0 overall) scored the game’s opening goal on a shot to the bottom right corner off the foot of senior Casey Cruz.
“I turned and saw the space in front of me and took [the shot]. [La Plata] didn’t really pressure me, so I just took the shot and it went in,” Cruz said. “We had to come out hard because we knew they really wanted it, and we had to want it more. We came out quick and wanted to get an early goal, and that’s what happened. It worked out well.”
Leonardtown sophomore goalkeeper JR Gawal made his first save of the night with about 27 minutes left in the first half.
La Plata (10-4-1) saw the ball go into the back of the net roughly halfway through the opening half, but the Warriors were whistled for offsides.
“We tried to create some scoring opportunities off of set plays towards their own goal and we one called back here, but we executed our game plan,” La Plata head coach Chris Butler said. “We defended with 11 players and made them take bad shots.”
At halftime, Leonardtown led 1-0 before an early second-half goal off the head of junior Connor Yager provided the Raiders an insurance tally with about 36 minutes left to play.
“We started off slow even though we got an early goal, but we found our tempo, played faster and played as a team,” Yager said. “We have been working on the early crosses. We know teams aren’t usually expecting those so that is why we need to play them and it showed tonight.”
La Plata battled to mount a comeback and generated a couple of corner kicks, but were unsuccessful in finding the back of the net.
“We had a game plan of trying to be a little more direct than we normally are because Leonardtown has 18 skilled players,” Butler said. “We have skilled players also, but I think the right game plan was to try and put pressure on their backs and be a little more direct and make them run at their own goal. I think we did that.”
The Raiders nearly added a couple of goals in the final 10 minutes as Yager and Cruz both had shots ring off the post as the Warriors pushed most of their players up the field to try and score.
“Our boys kept their composure when it got to be a little bit rough, so I am proud of them,” Hor said.
With the win, Leonardtown enters the Class 4A East Region playoffs with an undefeated record as the Raiders will try to capture the one thing that has eluded the program despite success in SMAC in recent years, and that is a state championship.
“We are really excited about the state playoffs,” Hor said. “We have a long way to go. This was our 15th consecutive win, but it means nothing unless we can get 20, so that is what we are going for.”
Leonardtown earned the top seed in the 4A East Region II bracket and will open up playoff action later this week with a region semifinal against the winner of a quarterfinal contest that has fifth-seeded Broadneck and fourth-seeded South River, both of Anne Arundel County.
“I think we have set a really good legacy for Leonardtown and I hope that younger people from Leonardtown carry it on,” Cruz said.
La Plata earned the top seed in the 2A South Region I bracket and, at 6 p.m. Friday, will host the winner of a quarterfinal contest between fifth-seeded Westlake and fourth-seeded Southern of Anne Arundel County.
“I was proud of the way my guys played,” Butler said. “[Leonardtown] is a very good team and we executed our game plan. I don’t think anybody watching from the stands would say Leonardtown dominated the game. We created a lot of scoring opportunities and we just didn’t finish and they did.”