Leonardtown senior Connor Lewis knew the Raiders needed to bring their best stuff on Tuesday night facing a visiting Great Mills Hornets team that was attempting to best its county rival.
“Great Mills is always a fun game because it is an intense game and the crowd comes out,” Lewis said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, and we knew we needed to play our best and bring our intensity.”
The Raiders were able to score twice in the first half and three times in the second half to earn a 5-0 win in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
“It is always a lot of fun to play Great Mills,” Leonardtown head coach Robert Hor said. “Every team comes out to play us hard, and Great Mills is no exception. They have a lot of talent up top, so we knew we had to get up on them early so they couldn’t pack it in. We were fortunate enough to do that, and then we kept our foot on the gas pedal.”
Leonardtown (9-0, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) was able to grab a lead it would never relinquish with about 20 minutes left to play in the first half on a goal by senior Luke Duswalt.
“I was proud of my seniors for stepping up today,” Hor said. “They had a strong game. It was not even senior night, but they really are enjoying themselves and playing this year. That is what it is about. You have to play hard and have fun.”
The Raiders kept the pressure on the Hornets and added another goal before the half on a shot from sophomore Ben Harms that was assisted by Lewis with about 14 minutes left to play in the opening half.
“There is a reason [Leonardtown] is always the top team in our conference,” Hornets first-year head coach Fieldon Haun said. “I think one of the things is they wear you down with their consistency in the game.”
Duswalt added his second goal of the night about 10 minutes into the second half to put the hosts in front 3-0.
“We came out kind of slow, but we picked it up throughout the game I thought. We had many opportunities in the first half, and then we finally found a way to score two goals,” Duswalt said. “I play out wide, but if I cut in, then I can find myself some open space in the middle. I had enough time to put two goals away today. I hope that we can keep up our head of steam and go into our next game head on.”
With about 19 minutes left to play, Leonardtown senior Koko Tin put the Raiders in front 4-0 on a free kick goal.
Great Mills (4-3, 1-1) had a chance to ruin the Raiders’ shutout with a penalty kick on the foot of Randy Salguero with about 11 minutes left in the contest, but his shot was saved by Leonardtown sophomore goalkeeper JR Gawel.
“I think we played pretty well,” Haun said. “There were a lot of little mistakes here and there. We had a couple of key injuries from our last game, and I was proud of the subs. I thought they adjusted and played well. Kudos to [Leonardtown]. They are consistently the best, and hopefully we improve from what we learned from this game and there’s always next year.”
In the final minute of the contest, Raiders sophomore Connor Aley found the back of the net to cap off a 5-0 win for the hosts.
“[Leonardtown] is the kind of team that you have to play when you get to the playoffs. It is not about necessarily each game in the season, but it is about using those tests to become the best version of yourself when you get the playoffs,” Haun said. “I think that is actually something in a weird way we can be thankful for that we get to play these teams. It can help refine us to be the best version of ourselves for the playoffs.”
Despite the loss, Haun was pleased with the respect and sportsmanship exhibited by both teams. The Great Mills-Leonardtown winner each year goes home with the “Battle of the Boot” trophy.
“I thought this year was one of the most friendly games. It was very clean. In the past we have had some fairly ugly contests with fouls and things like that, but I think that speaks to the kind of program [Leonardtown] is running,” Haun said. “They came out and took care of business. Our guys played hard and best of luck to them. We are all about St. Mary’s County soccer. I hope that they do well in the playoffs and we do as well so we can all be a source of pride for the county.”
At 6 tonight, Great Mills is scheduled to be at Huntingtown, while Leonardtown is slated to host Calvert.
“We just have to take it one game at a time,” Hor said. “I know it is a little cliché, but if you don’t do that, you end up losing.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2