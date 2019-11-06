Since the first week of practice, the Leonardtown Raiders have had their eyes set on performing well at the Class 4A state tournament this year after years of dominating opponents in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference but not having success in the postseason.
On Friday night, the Raiders booked their place in the final four after a 5-0 win over Montgomery Blair on Friday night in a 4A state quarterfinal.
“Prior to the match, I told my assistant coaches that we are due for an offensive explosion. Over each of the previous three games, we pinged the crossbar and posts way too many times,” Leonardtown head coach Robert Hor said. “Therefore during training, the coaching staff emphasized finishing with composure. The team executed beautifully as we put five goals on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, we still hit the crossbar and post another four times against Blair, but that simply highlights that we still have work to do in preparation for this coming weekend.”
With the win, Leonardtown improved to 18-0 on the season and are two victories away from capturing a state title.
“This Raiders team is truly special, and a family,” Hor said. “Early in the season, we gave up individual and selfish ways and embraced what it takes to have an uncommon brotherhood. Now we are on the verge of something huge, but we are not done yet. We are still hungry for two more victories.”
Leonardtown, the top seed in the 4A classification, will face fourth-seeded Arundel High School in the 4A state semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaithersburg High School.
“The crowd was amazing today,” Hor said. “There had to be over 500 screaming fans in attendance who injected incredible energy into our team. I want them all to come out to our semifinal match on Saturday to enjoy our passionate, exciting brand of soccer.”
In the first half, the hosts were able to score three goals and grab a 3-0 advantage at the intermission over Blair (8-7 overall).
“The coaching staff knew that Montgomery Blair was technically very talented and could dictate the tempo of the match if given the chance,” Hor said. “Therefore we refused to give them that chance and beat them at their own game.”
Raiders junior Connor Yager intercepted a Blair pass about 35 yards from the goal and then beat the keeper to the far-side to put the hosts up 1-0.
“My team came out aggressively putting high pressure on the Blazers,” Hor said. “Our match tactics included increasing the speed of play, not only on offense, but on defense as well. That intense pressure resulted in Connor Yager intercepting a pass early in the first half that he subsequently put past the Blair keeper to start the fireworks.”
Later in the first half, Raiders sophomore Connor Aley had a shot hit the far post, but Yager was there to put in the rebound to make it 2-0.
Before halftime, Leonardtown added to its advantage when senior Casey Cruz found senior Koko Tin open on the left flank and he one-touched the ball into the back of the net from the top corner of the penalty area.
“We were determined to move the ball quickly on limited touches. Koko Tin’s goal was a perfect example as it was the result of three consecutive one-touch passes,” Hor said. “There aren’t many high school teams who can move the ball that effectively. When we take advantage of our talent by being unselfish, we are extremely difficult to beat.”
Yager notched his first hat trick of the season less than five minutes into the second half off of a cross from Cruz to grant Leonardtown a 4-0 edge.
“Connor Yager came to play today,” Hor said. “Scoring a hat trick in a state quarterfinal is special and something he will remember for years.”
The Raiders’ final goal came courtesy of freshman Evan Rabush, who received a slotted pass from Cruz to make the score 5-0 midway through the second half.
With the win, Raiders sophomore goalkeeper JR Gawal earned his 12th shutout of the season and now has a goals against average of 0.288 by only allowing four goals in 1,110 minutes of game action all season according to Hor.
Leonardtown seniors Garrett Bridgwater and Blake Byrnes anchored the Raiders defense and limited Blair to only five shots.
“We have more work to do and we will work hard to move on,” said Cruz, who finished with three assists in the contest.
