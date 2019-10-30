With the score tied with less than five minutes remaining in regulation in Tuesday night’s Class 4A East Region II championship between the Leonardtown Raiders and the Severna Park Falcons, a hero was going to emerge to lift one of the two teams to victory.
Playing in front of their home crowd, the Raiders prevailed thanks to a goal from junior Connor Yager with roughly three minutes left to send Leonardtown to the 4A state tournament with a 3-2 win.
“I just waited for the goalkeeper to commit and lifted [the ball] over him,” Yager said describing his game-winning tally. “It feels great. I am really happy, but this is just a step toward what we want this season. We are looking to win states and keep moving on after this.”
In the state tournament this year, the final eight teams were reseeded after regional play was completed and a new bracket was created. The Raiders earned the top seed and are slated to host eighth-seeded Montgomery Blair in a 4A state quarterfinal at 6 tonight.
“It is always exciting playing an Anne Arundel County team,” Leonardtown head coach Robert Hor said. “I think we’ve made it to the regional final five times in the last eight years or so, and this is the first time we broke through in the last eight years. I just want to tell everyone to come out and support us on Friday.”
The Raiders (17-0 overall) generated the game’s first corner kick about four minutes in and nearly got on the scoreboard when a shot from senior Koko Tin sailed just high over the net a minute later. Then with about 30 minutes left in the opening half, senior Garrett Bridgwater gave the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Severna Park (9-2-3) was able to knot the score at 1 about seven minutes after Bridgwater’s tally and the teams remained tied at the half.
Just two minutes into the second half, Yager nearly scored on a shot that sailed high over the crossbar as both teams continued to trade chances to edge in front throughout the second half.
After a trip in the penalty box awarded Leonardtown a penalty kick with roughly 12 minutes left in regulation, Tin made the most of his chance and netted the go-ahead goal to nudge the Raiders in front 2-1.
“I thought we looked really good tonight,” Leonardtown senior Casey Cruz said. “I think that we faced a decent amount of adversity, and being able to overcome that shows a lot of character and what this team is about.”
Nearly four minutes later, the Falcons were awarded a penalty kick and senior Gordon Bernlohr capitalized for the visitors to tie the score at 2.
“It was really kind of like a letdown,” Cruz said. “You know you get something so exciting and then all of that was taken away right away. We were able to overcome that and I am really proud of us for that.”
Yager’s game-winning tally came with roughly three minutes left and Leonardtown held Severn aPark without a shot attempt as the final minutes and kept possession to run out the clock.
“Our PK was clearly a trip. It was obvious,” Hor said. “[Severna Park’s] was an entanglement in the box, and I’m not sure how they called that, but oh well. We persevered. We overcame, and we got a tremendous score at the end by Connor Yager.”
With the win, Leonardtown moves one step closer toward its goal of capturing a state championship and remains undefeated on the season.
“This is a big step for Leonardtown,” Cruz said. “We haven’t had a regional title in a while, and especially beating a big rival like Severna Park. We have more work to do and we will work hard to move onto the next round at states.”
Hor added: “It is exciting, but we are not finished. Our goals are to win the state championship and continue to work to do that.”