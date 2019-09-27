Looking to remain undefeated on the 2019 season, the Leonardtown Raiders were locked in a scoreless tie late in the second half on Tuesday night versus the visiting Huntingtown Hurricanes in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
“Leonardtown is always a big challenge for us and it is always a great game on the schedule because they are such a good team and they have quality all over the field,” Hurricanes head coach Charlie Russell said. “They are a very good attacking team.”
After having numerous chances to get the ball in the back of the net, the Raiders’ relentless attack finally got the goal they needed to remain perfect on the season.
Junior Connor Yager scored the lone goal of the contest with about 14 1/2 minutes remaining to lift Leonardtown (7-0, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) to a 1-0 victory.
“We never gave up. Everyone put everything in all the time. What gave us that goal was just hustle,” Yager said. “This was definitely our toughest game so far. We are aiming for states this year to go all the way. We have Chopticon Friday night and Great Mills next week, so each step along the way is big.”
The Hurricanes were able to control most of the possession in the first 40 minutes of play, but Leonardtown nearly scored a goal roughly midway through the first half after Yager’s shot hit the post and was tipped out of play by diving Hurricanes goalkeeper Stafford Allison.
“Credit goes to Huntingtown,” Raiders head coach Robert Hor said. “They are a strong team. They have a solid back line, and in the first half they dominated possession.”
Huntingtown (4-3, 0-1) generated its first corner kick with about 17 minutes left to play in the first half.
“I am exceptionally proud of our guys resolve and to continue playing throughout the game. We created enough chances, but [Leonardtown] created more chances,” Russell said. “We had an opportunity, but credit to Leonardtown. They played an outstanding game. If our guys maintain that effort and mentality [from tonight], then it will bode well for us going forward.”
At halftime, Hor noted his team listened to the coaches and made a couple of adjustments that helped in the final 40 minutes of action.
“We made a couple of adjustments in the second half. The boys followed all of the coaching instructions, which we always love. I thought we controlled the ball in the second half and finally put away one of our too many shots that we had missed,” Hor said. “I was disappointed that in the first half we gave up too many fouls, but I was really happy in the second half that the boys remained disciplined led by Garrett Bridgwater in the back and Blake Byrnes.”
The Raiders nearly scored an insurance goal with about 11 minutes left in the contest, but the Hurricanes continued their pursuit for a game-tying goal and generated a corner kick roughly a minute later.
“This game was really intense,” Leonardtown senior Tyler Tin said. “[Huntingtown] was a quality team, but we are just happy to get the win. This was a hard-fought performance by the whole team, and I am proud of them.”
Huntingtown’s final chance in the closing seconds was cleared down the field as the Raiders swarmed around sophomore goalkeeper JR Gawal to celebrate the victory.
“This win just shows everyone how much heart we have,” Leonardtown senior Garrett Bridgwater said. “We played 100% for the whole game. We didn’t finish as many chances as we could, and we could have scored a lot more goals, but in the end we got the goal we needed. We defended well as a team, and it was a great all around game. We are not done yet though.”
Huntingtown is slated to host Calvert at 6 tonight, while Leonardtown is scheduled to be at Chopticon at 6 tonight followed by a home contest versus Great Mills at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Twitter: @johnniswander2