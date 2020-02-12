Boys
Leonardtown 80, Chopticon 65
Leonardtown 30 11 20 19
Chopticon 11 14 20 20
Leonardtown: Long 27, Wilson 16, Herbert 14, Briscoe 7, Queen 6, Weller 6, Bobrowski 3, Abell 1
Chopticon: Dyson 18, Remetz 16, McDermott 15, Vandevander 10, Goldsborough 6
Free throws: Leonardtown 11-15 (Queen 4-5); Chopticon 6-11 (McDermott 5-6)
3-point goals: Leonardtown 7 (Long 5, Bobrowski, Wilson); Chopticon 7 (Remetz 4, Vandevander 3)
Girls
Chopticon 51, Leonardtown 50
Leonardtown 8 19 10 13
Chopticon 9 12 15 15
Leonardtown: Carter 15, Jackson 8, Kowley 7, Bush 5, Dollarton 5, McLaughlin 3, Ollom 3, Allen 2, Bowles 2
Chopticon: Burch 18, Bergling 12, Perrotta 8, White 8, Reynolds 3, Wolfe 2
Free throws: Leonardtown 8-20 (Carter 4-6); Chopticon 15-33 (Bergling 4-10, Burch 4-7)
3-point goals: Leonardtown 6 (Jackson 2, Carter, Dollarton, McLaughlin, Ollom); Chopticon 2 (Bergling 2)