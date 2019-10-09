The boys and girls cross country teams at Leonardtown High School have enjoyed strong seasons to this point and are hoping to make a deep run at the state championships in November as the only Southern Maryland Athletic Conference school represented in the 4A classification.
“We are the only 4A regional school from SMAC, and it’s extremely tough competition with some of the best teams in the state for boys and girls,” Raiders head coach Brooke Fallon said.
Currently between both the boys and girls teams, Leonardtown has only one loss so far this season.
“We are 6-1 for the boys and 7-0 for the girls within SMAC,” Fallon said. “It has been a solid season so far, with two more meets to go. The boys only loss so far is to Huntingtown, which has a strong boys team this season.”
On Saturday, Leonardtown’s girls won the Arundel High School Invitational out of six schools with 41 points, and the boys finished second out of the six schools with 53 points, only behind Arundel.
“I’d say one of the biggest reasons we’ve had success this season is that the underclassmen have really stepped up and contributed a lot to the team,” Albert Stumm said. “Since the majority of the team are freshmen this year, it was important that they take it seriously right from the beginning and I think they have.”
Nelle Ray finished second at the Arundel Invitational with a time of 20 minutes 0.46 seconds.
“I think our team is really strong this year and has a very good chance at the SMAC title,” Ray said. “I really hope to win regionals and hope to win states this year, too.”
Also in the top ten in the girls race for Leonardtown was Parker O’Brien. She finished with a time of 20:27.14 to claimed a third-place finish.
“I think that the team has learned a lot from the time that we have spent training together and just being with one another everyday,” O’Brien said. “All of the coaches and my teammates have tried really hard to work together and to push each other past our limits. That has made us a much closer and stronger team this year.”
On the boys side at the Arundel Invitational, Nick Grooms was the top finisher for Leonardtown with a second-place time of 17:44.33 and Brandon Grabenstein was in the top 10 with a sixth-place finish (17:59.39).
“I believe the bond we’ve formed since the beginning of the season is the main reason we’ve been so successful thus far,” Grabenstein said. “We all strive to make each other better as people and as runners. My goals this season are to be the best runner I can be and to also help the team get to states and become SMAC champions. I know we can do it and it’ll show that all the work we’ve done this season has paid off.”
Leonardtown had a meet on Tuesday at La Plata and wrap the SMAC regular season at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday in a tri-meet at Westlake that also includes Chopticon.
Fallon is hoping the Raiders can finish their season strong and remain healthy.
“We’ve had some injuries to overcome on both sides, thankfully most of our top runners are healthy at this point in the season as we approach championships,” Fallon said. “I can see desire and a fighting spirit in some of our top runners so I know they will give it their all at the upcoming meets. I have truly enjoyed working with this team and the coaching staff this year.”
