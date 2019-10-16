Hanging on the fence behind Huntingtown’s bench when it hosted Leonardtown in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division field hockey game on Friday afternoon was a paper that read “Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes them meaningful.”
The Hurricanes were dealing with a challenge they didn’t expect on Friday, having suffered an injury the day before at the start of practice.
“This was a tough one. Yesterday we lost Delaney Clime. Yesterday she went down, so this was for her today,” Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persectic said after her team’s 3-0 victory over the Raiders. “It was an emotional game. The game was for Del, a senior and now she’s out again. She hasn’t been able to get a full season. We worked hard. Leonardtown has a good team over there and we had a lot of missed opportunities. We have to fix that up. ... Emotions were riding high today.”
Alexa Zeruto scored quickly for Huntingtown (11-0, 5-0 SMAC Chesapeake) to give the Hurricanes the early 1-0 edge. Taya Sirman added another for the hosts later in the opening half, while Zeruto put one more in the cage in the second half to account for the rest of the game’s scoring.
“It was a good win,” Zeruto said. “I think our defenders really stepped up, Delaney Boice and Abbey Galderi really stepped up down there.”
Huntingtown maintained its perfect regular season record with the victory, while a season-ending date with Patuxent was scheduled to Tuesday afternoon. A Hurricanes’ win over what has been the top program in SMAC for several years would put the finishing touch on an unblemished regular season, while a loss to the Panthers would leave both teams tied with Northern with one loss in division competition.
The performance against Leonardtown (7-5, 2-4 after a 1-0 win over Great Mills on Monday) left Huntingtown with a gauge for where exactly it stood with the biggest game of its season on the horizon.
“It definitely wasn’t our best game,” Huntingtown’s Kenley Zeruto said. “We were down a player. It’s definitely a big loss. We were just trying to figure out who could fill the spot. Today, we were kind of experimenting with different people in different places. Changing positions was kind of hard, trying to get used to it getting ready for Tuesday.”
Even if the Hurricanes did not view their performance on Friday as near their best, it did prove valuable in providing the team with a learning experience.
“Definitely this game wasn’t our best playing, but it’s definitely going to help us,” said Ariana Smith, “because we lost a player, we learned what we need to pick up because Tuesday, our senior night, is going to be our toughest game of the season. We learned a lot of things today that we definitely need to work on in the two practices we have coming up because that will be a tough game and we definitely want to come out winning.”
Leonardtown finished the regular season with Monday’s win against Great Mills. While the Raiders were not able to get on the scoreboard at Huntingtown on Friday, head coach Amberly Kelley was pleased with the effort her team put forth against the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference.
“My team played a fantastic game against Huntingtown,” Kelley said. “I’m very proud of how well they moved the ball down the field and worked together as a team. They came out and played the game they know how to play. We just had a hard time capitalizing on the scoring end. Moving forward we are going to make a few adjustments to our game plan so that we can get some points on the board in future games.”
