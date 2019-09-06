Leonardtown
Head coach: Justin Cunningham (first season)
Last year: 0-10, 0-6 (seventh in SMAC Potomac Division)
Athletes to watch: RB/DB Juvawn Broome (Sr., All-County), OL Joe Stanalonis (Sr.), ST Tyler Meade (Sr.), QB Matthew Stiffler (Jr.), QB/LB Jordan Riggs (Jr.), DE/OT Cole Eible (Sr.), RB/CB George Rivers (Jr.), WR/DB Aidan Suckow (Jr.), S Martin Wilson (Jr.)
Key personnel losses: RB Isaiah Sewell (All-County), DL Austin Lord (All-County), LB Bay Evans (All-County), QB/OL Matt McMiller
Outlook: There is excitement around the Raiders football program despite a winless 2018 campaign because of the hiring of new head coach Justin Cunningham and his belief in turning the program around by changing the culture of Leonardtown football. The Raiders will travel to Calvert High School and face the Cavaliers, Cunningham’s alma mater, at 7 tonight in search of a season-opening win.
Trying to rebuild a team with a winless record from last year, Cunningham is preparing his team to do better than its record from last year with some key senior leadership. The Raiders are looking to best their overall record from a season ago by taking other SMAC teams who might underestimate them by surprise.
Coach’s comments: “I think there is a foundation down here that hasn’t been harvested quite yet because there has been a lot of turnover. We have a great group of kids. They just need to learn how to work and from there, the wins will come. We are just teaching the group how to work right now.”
JOHN NISWANDER