In recent years, the Leonardtown Raiders varsity football team has been through ups and downs, but the vibe around the program this year is different with the hiring of head coach Justin Cunningham.
Cunningham, a University of Maryland graduate, played high school football at Calvert High School where he was a team captain and three-year varsity letter winner and joins the Raiders after coaching the past 16 years at DeMatha.
“I decided this was a great fit for me and my family. My wife Emily and I live in Southern Maryland and she works in Lexington Park. It kind of worked out perfectly,” Cunningham said. “It was just a perfect opportunity for me. I talked to a lot of people, and I think there is a foundation down here that hasn’t been harvested quite yet because there has been a lot of turnover.”
Joe Stanalonis, a senior offensive lineman who has been a part of the Raiders football program all four years, noted how Cunningham changed the vibe around the team immediately.
“Coach Cunningham is changing the culture here at Leonardtown,” Stanalonis said. “He came in and one of his big things he says to us all the time is ‘you have to have the right mindset.’ In recent years, we have not had the right mindset here. This year, we are all coming together and acting as a team. We are working hard.”
Jordan Riggs, a junior who could see time at quarterback and linebacker this season, is excited for his first season on varsity after playing on Leonardtown’s junior varsity squad last year.
“With coach Cunningham coming to coach at Leonardtown, it brought more players out to the football program. They want to be a part of the winning culture Leonardtown football is looking to establish,” Riggs said. “Our goal as a team is to compete in every football game that we play at a high level. We want to challenge ourselves to win and have a shot to win every game as well as to show everyone what the new Leonardtown football is.”
Some new faces from different schools will join the Raiders on the field this year. Junior quarterback Matthew Stiffler is set to help lead the offense under center after previously playing football at Bishop McNamara in Prince George’s County last year.
“Our goals as a team this year are to not only increase our understanding of the game, but increase our invest in each other. To bring that brotherhood together and play for each other will really help us out this season,” Stiffler said. “Coming from a high level of football at DeMatha, [coach Cunningham] is showing us new ways to run the game and techniques that we haven’t been exposed to before.”
Senior defensive end and offensive lineman Cole Eible from Connecticut will play his first and only year of football for Leonardtown after originally planning on attending St. Mary’s Ryken before ending up with the Raiders.
“Hopefully I can bring a lot of intensity and a leadership that I think most of these guys here need. I am just here to win,” Eible said. “I’ve learned that coach Cunningham just wants everyone to work hard and he’s not doing it for him, he’s doing it for us.”
Cunningham is excited to play his alma mater as Leonardtown opens its season at Calvert at 7 tonight. The Raiders will have their home opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 versus Thomas Stone.
“We are really excited to get things going. We open up with Calvert, and I graduated from Calvert, so that’s going to be a big one for us,” Cunningham said. “It is not just about Calvert though. We have a nine-game season, and every game we will work to do the best we can.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2