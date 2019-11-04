The 2019 football season did not go exactly to plan for both the McDonough Rams and the Leonardtown Raiders, but in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover matchup on Friday night, one first-year head coach would notch his first win of the season.
In the end, the Rams were able to hang on for a win on their homecoming and senior night with a 20-13 win over the visiting Raiders.
“Overall, this was a great team win,” McDonough head coach Brock Virts said.
The Rams (1-8 overall) got on the scoreboard first with 10 minutes 15 seconds left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by junior Dante Manago to lead 6-0.
“I am very happy with how we performed tonight,” Virts said.
McDonough added to its advantage on a 4-yard touchdown pass from junior AJ Holton to junior Christopher Moore to put the Rams in front 14-0 with 7:58 left in the first half.
“I’m very proud of them,” Virts said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of changes that we’ve made on the offensive line and defense, but through it all they kept fighting and sticking with us.”
Turnovers plagued the Raiders (0-9) in the first half as the visitors turned the ball over on their first three offensive possessions.
“We lost the game in the first half with four turnovers,” Leonardtown head coach Justin Cunningham said.
The Raiders trailed 14-0 and needed one more stop from their defense before the half to keep the deficit where it was as the Rams offense had the ball 47 yards from the end zone with 18 seconds left in the frame.
On the last play of the opening half, McDonough senior CJ McNeil found paydirt on a 34-yard touchdown pass from freshman Quilik Wooten that put the Rams in front 20-0 at the half.
“On that last play of the first half with about six seconds left, we gave up that touchdown,” Cunningham said. “We did the same thing last week [versus Chopticon] with six seconds or so left in the second quarter. It is a different ball game if that doesn’t happen, obviously.”
Leonardtown recovered a fumble early in the third quarter with McDonough threatening to score again with the ball at the Raiders’ 5-yard line.
Later in the third quarter, the visitors got on the scoreboard with 1:56 left in the frame on a 77-yard touchdown pass from junior Jordan Riggs to junior Martin Wilson.
On Leonardtown's next possession, Riggs trimmed the deficit to one possession with 5:56 left in the game on a 9-yard scramble into the endzone.
After the teams traded interceptions on their ensuing drives, a blocked punt set up the Raiders with a first down-and-goal from the 10 with 4:07 left to play.
Riggs picked up four yards on the first play and threw an incomplete pass on the next play.
A false start penalty backed up Leonardtown five yards on third-and-goal before Riggs rushed for one yard and then threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.
“We tried what we could,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, we couldn’t run the football. We didn’t throw the football successfully until the second half. I thought coach Virts did a phenomenal job. I think they outschemed us a little bit, especially in the first half. They deserved to win this football game.”
After McDonough's defense was able to get the stop, the hosts ran out the clock on offense for the victory, the first for Virts.
“It got a little closer than I wanted it to at the end with a couple of bad calls and a couple of bad decisions by us, but they stuck to it and stayed to our game plan to correct it,” Virts said.
Holton completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards, while senior Denzel Thomas led the Rams on the ground with 17 carries for 51 yards. McDonough senior Miko Dacar caught a game-high four passes for 40 yards.
Riggs led the Leonardtown passing attack with 130 yards on four completed passes. Wilson made two receptions for a game-high 86 yards.
“We can’t take a half off and then play hard in the second half and expect to win,” Cunningham said. “I’m proud of my kids and I will miss my seniors, but we got a lot of work to do in the offseason. We are going to be a successful program, but it is going to take a little time. We will get there, and it starts with me.”