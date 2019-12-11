In the first quarter of Friday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game, the Leonardtown Raiders were struggling to hit shots in its home opener versus Lackey.
The Raiders found themselves down 15-6 after one quarter of play and Lackey freshman Andrea Harley exploded for 12 first-quarter points to help the visitors capture the early edge.
Leonardtown second-year head coach Tylita Butler made a switch on defense and the Raiders were able to turn things around and earn a 54-41 victory to begin the season.
“We were down 13-4 in the first quarter, so we just went to our man-to-man defense and they fight,” Butler said. “We have a group of hard workers, and when you have a group of hard workers, the man-to-man defense and pressure shakes things up.”
After a slow start in the first quarter, the second quarter was a reversal of the opening frame’s script for the Raiders (1-0 overall). The hosts outscored the Chargers 20-4 in the second quarter and held Lackey (0-1) to just one made field goal in the frame to lead 26-19 at the half.
“Overall, we played phenomenal,” Lackey first-year head coach Jo’Nel Barnes said. “I cannot take the credit away from the way these girls came out and showed up. We are extremely young with no seniors. My girls came out, they played hard and they stepped up. I am proud of these girls.”
Leonardtown’s lead grew to 32-19 two minutes into the third quarter, but Lackey cut the deficit to single digits at 36-27 in the final minute.
“We spanked on Lackey last year, so for it to be a dogfight for us at home and for us to have to come back in that game, I like that for girls basketball,” Butler said.
Barnes called a timeout with the Chargers trailing 46-31 with 5 minutes 30 seconds left in the contest, but the Raiders were able to maintain their advantage and earn the win.
“We are both two pretty young teams,” Butler said. “I like what [coach Barnes] is doing over there at Lackey. I really like what she is doing, and it is a good move for girls basketball.”
Harley led the Chargers with a team-high 16 points. Junior Nia Edwards chipped in with 10 points, all of which came in the second half.
“We had a couple of defensive breakdowns when it comes to rebounding and stuff, but we will get that together,” Barnes said. “I am proud of the way we played and the way we finished. I want us to continue this intensity, continue to get better at the little things, and we will be fine.”
Leonardtown sophomore Macy Dollarton led all scorers with 24 points and sank five triples as the only Raiders player in double figures. Sophomore Lauren McLaughlin and senior Jasmine Carter each scored eight points.
Lackey is scheduled to host Northern at 6 tonight and Leonardtown is slated at Thomas Stone, also at 6 tonight.
