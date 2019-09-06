Leonardtown High School graduate Jamie Gillan will never forget where he was when he got the news he won the punting job for the Cleveland Browns.
Making a 53-man roster in the National Football League is enough of a life-changing moment that most players would probably always remember where they were, but for Gillan it was extra special.
“I walked in [to the Flying Monkey Pub] and everybody saw and kind of knew who I was,” Gillan recalled in a press conference this week with reporters. “Really nice people, coming up and chatting with me and stuff. I got to meet a lot of the guys there, some of the regulars.”
Gillan and his father, a navigator with the Royal Air Force who was visiting, decided to go to a local bar about three miles from the Cleveland Browns stadium to watch the Ohio State football game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday with some locals and await the news about Gillan’s fate with the team.
After sharing a few drinks with people at the bar, Gillan’s phone rang and it was time for the Scotland native’s moment of truth.
“When I got off the phone, everybody was looking at me like what was that,” Gillan recalled in a press conference this week with reporters. “I just kind of said, ‘It looks like I’m playing Tennessee next week.’ Everybody just started going crazy. It was really cool. It was good fun with them.”
Sunday, Gillan will make his NFL debut in Cleveland as the Browns are set to host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.
“We decided to give [Gillan] the chance to be the full-time punter in our last two preseason games and he basically went out there and won the job,” said Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, a Leonardtown native. “He had to beat out an 11-year veteran punter in Britt Colquitt and we thought Jamie showed us that he earned the job.”
Gillan’s journey to the NFL started when he was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the NFL Draft on April 27.
The Leonardtown High School graduate played on a full scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and broke all of the school’s previous kicking records.
Over Gillan’s four-year college career, he averaged 42.2 yards per punt on 214 attempts with his longest punt reaching 80 yards.
During Gillan’s days kicking for Leonardtown, Raiders assistant coach Brian Woodburn gave him the nickname, “The Scottish Hammer”, which has stuck to this day.
“I didn’t give him the nickname of the ‘Scottish Hammer’ for nothing,” Woodburn said. “[Gillan] used to look at me and I told him it would stick, and now he wears it like a badge.”
Dorsey expressed how proud he was of Gillan’s hard work that earned the left-footed punter a roster spot with the organization and Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“I’m very proud of that kid,” Dorsey said. “For a young kid from Leonardtown to being able to come in here and basically win a roster spot is a credit to all the hard work that he put in. He has the physical and mental tools to be able to perform in this league for a long time.”
